DU B.A (Hons) Punjabi Cut Off List 2019: Documents, college fees, registration slip and other details

B.A (Hons) Punjabi DU Cut Off List 2019 Arts (BA), Commerce (B.Com), and Science (B.Sc): The admissions in Delhi University’s undergraduate courses are done on the basis of marks scored in class 12 or equivalent examination. For some courses, the varsity conducts the entrance examination. The cut-off includes subject-wise percentages that a DU college demands. If the seats remain vacant, the Delhi University releases 2nd, 3rd, 4th and 5th cut-offs.

For admission to the popular programmes in top ranking colleges, over 90 per cent is required.

The cut-off for BA (Hons) and B Com (Hons) subjects remain above 95 per cent in most Delhi University colleges.

Similarly, in the science stream, the students need at least 97 per cent above to make it to the top colleges of the Delhi University.

First Cut Off List 2018 for B.A (Hons) Punjabi College Name General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark Dyal Singh College 70 68 66 66 60 65 Mata Sundri College for Women (W) * Sikh Minority(SM) 60 50 NA 55 Sri Guru Gobind Singh College of Commerce * Sikh Minority(SM) 75 60 65 72 Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Khalsa College * Sikh Minority(SM) 75 60 55 65 Sri Guru Nanak Dev Khalsa College * Sikh Minority(SM) 60 55 55 58 *Powered by aglasem.com Second Cut Off List 2018 for B.A (Hons) Punjabi College Name General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark Dyal Singh College 63 60 60 60 55 58 Mata Sundri College for Women (W) * Sikh Minority(SM) 58 45 NA 52 Sri Guru Gobind Singh College of Commerce * Sikh Minority(SM) 65 58 55 60 Sri Guru Nanak Dev Khalsa College * Sikh Minority(SM) 60 54 54.54 56 Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Khalsa College * Sikh Minority(SM) 60 45 45 55 *Powered by aglasem.com Third Cut Off List 2018 for B.A (Hons) Punjabi College Name General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark Dyal Singh College 57 55 55 55 50 50 Mata Sundri College for Women (W) * Sikh Minority(SM) 55 45 NA 45 Sri Guru Gobind Singh College of Commerce * Sikh Minority(SM) 60 53 50 53 Sri Guru Nanak Dev Khalsa College * Sikh Minority(SM) 59 50 50 54 Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Khalsa College * Sikh Minority(SM) 59 45 45 54 *Powered by aglasem.com fourth Cut Off List 2018 for B.A (Hons) Punjabi College Name General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark Dyal Singh College 50 48 48 48 45 45 Mata Sundri College for Women (W) * Sikh Minority(SM) 48 45 NA 45 Sri Guru Gobind Singh College of Commerce * Sikh Minority(SM) 59 51 49 51 Sri Guru Nanak Dev Khalsa College * Sikh Minority(SM) 56 48 48 52 Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Khalsa College * Sikh Minority(SM) 55 45 45 50 *Powered by aglasem.com Fifth Cut Off List 2018 for B.A (Hons) Punjabi College Name General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark Dyal Singh College 47 45 45 45 45 45 Mata Sundri College for Women (W) * Sikh Minority(SM) 45 45 NA 45 Sri Guru Gobind Singh College of Commerce * Sikh Minority(SM) 55 50 45 50 Sri Guru Nanak Dev Khalsa College * Sikh Minority(SM) 55 47 46 50 Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Khalsa College * Sikh Minority(SM) Closed 45 45 48 *Powered by aglasem.com Sixth Cut Off List 2018 for B.A (Hons) Punjabi College Name General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark Dyal Singh College 45 45 45 45 40 45 Mata Sundri College for Women (W) * Sikh Minority(SM) 45 45 NA 45 Sri Guru Gobind Singh College of Commerce * Sikh Minority(SM) 52 48 45 48 Sri Guru Nanak Dev Khalsa College * Sikh Minority(SM) 52 45 45 47 Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Khalsa College * Sikh Minority(SM) Closed 45 45 Closed *Powered by aglasem.com Seventh Cut Off List 2018 for B.A (Hons) Punjabi College Name General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark Dyal Singh College 45 45 45 45 40 45 Mata Sundri College for Women (W) * Sikh Minority(SM) 45 45 NA 45 Sri Guru Nanak Dev Khalsa College * Sikh Minority(SM) 45 45 45 45 Sri Guru Gobind Singh College of Commerce * Sikh Minority(SM) Closed 48 45 Closed Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Khalsa College * Sikh Minority(SM) Closed 45 45 Closed *Powered by aglasem.com Eighth Cut Off List 2018 for B.A (Hons) Punjabi College Name General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark Dyal Singh College NA 45 45 45 40 45 Mata Sundri College for Women (W) * Sikh Minority(SM) NA 45 NA 45 Sri Guru Gobind Singh College of Commerce * Sikh Minority(SM) Closed 48 45 48 Sri Guru Nanak Dev Khalsa College * Sikh Minority(SM) NA 45 45 45 Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Khalsa College * Sikh Minority(SM) Closed 45 45 Closed *Powered by aglasem.com Ninth Cut Off List 2018 for B.A (Hons) Punjabi College Name General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark Dyal Singh College 45 45 45 45 40 45 Mata Sundri College for Women (W) * Sikh Minority(SM) 45 45 NA 45 Sri Guru Gobind Singh College of Commerce * Sikh Minority(SM) Closed 48 45 Closed Sri Guru Nanak Dev Khalsa College * Sikh Minority(SM) 45 45 45 45 Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Khalsa College * Sikh Minority(SM) Closed 45 45 Closed *Powered by aglasem.com Tenth Cut Off List 2018 for B.A (Hons) Punjabi College Name General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark Dyal Singh College 45 45 45 45 40 45 Mata Sundri College for Women (W) * Sikh Minority(SM) 45 45 NA 45 Sri Guru Gobind Singh College of Commerce * Sikh Minority(SM) Closed 48 45 Closed Sri Guru Nanak Dev Khalsa College * Sikh Minority(SM) 45 45 45 45 Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Khalsa College * Sikh Minority(SM) Closed 45 45 Closed *Powered by aglasem.com

The eligible students have to keep their documents ready along with the registration slip to seek admission in DU colleges.

On approval of the admission by the principal of the respective DU college, fee payment will be activated on the applicant’s dashboard in the admission portal.