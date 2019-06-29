Toggle Menu
DU B.A (Hons) Journalism Cut Off List 2019: Documents, college fees, registration slip and other detailshttps://indianexpress.com/article/education/du-b-a-hons-journalism-cut-off-list-2019-how-to-check-delhi-university-1st-2nd-3rd-4th-5th-6th-cut-off-list-5249703/

DU B.A (Hons) Journalism Cut Off List 2019: Documents, college fees, registration slip and other details

Delhi University (DU) B.A (Hons) Journalism Cut Off List 2019: Admissions procedure to be completed in four days. Keep documents and the photocopies ready.

du cutoff, du admissions, delhi university, du.ac.in,
B.A (Hons) Journalism DU Cut Off 2019: Students flock to the North campus for admissions in DU colleges

B.A (Hons) Journalism DU Cut Off List 2019 Arts (BA), Commerce (B.Com), and Science (B.Sc): The admissions in Delhi University’s undergraduate courses are done on the basis of marks scored in class 12 or equivalent examination.
For some courses, the varsity conducts the entrance examination. The cut-off includes subject-wise percentages that a DU college demands.
If the seats remain vacant, the Delhi University releases 2nd, 3rd, 4th and 5th cut-offs.

For admission to the popular programmes in top ranking colleges, over 90 per cent is required.
The cut-off for BA (Hons) and B Com (Hons) subjects remain above 95 per cent in most Delhi University colleges.
Similarly, in the science stream, the students need at least 97 per cent above to make it to the top colleges of the Delhi University.

First Cut Off List 2019 for B.A (Hons) Journalism

College Name
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
Kalindi College (W)
96
93
89
87
89
90
Bharati College (W)
94
92
91
89
89
94
Lady Shri Ram College for Women (W)
97.5
94
92
92
90
94
Kamala Nehru College (W)
97
93
91.5
90.5
89
NA
Maharaja Agrasen College
96
92
90
85
90
95
*Powered by aglasem.com

First Cut Off List 2018 for B.A (Hons) Journalism

College Name
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
Bharati College (W)
92
90
88
88
82
92
Delhi College of Arts and Commerce
98.5
96.5
96
95
93
93
Institute of Home Economics (W)
96
92
90
90
90
90
Kalindi College (W)
95
93
90
90
90
90
Kamala Nehru College (W)
97.75
94.5
92.5
91.5
90
NA
Lady Shri Ram College for Women (W)
97.75
95.5
94.5
94
90
95.5
Maharaja Agrasen College
96
92
90
85
90
90
*Powered by aglasem.com

Second Cut Off List 2018 for B.A (Hons) Journalism

College Name
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
Bharati College (W)
90
85
80
80
60
90
Delhi College of Arts and Commerce
97.25
95.5
94
93
91
92
Institute of Home Economics (W)
92
87
84
84
84
84
Kalindi College (W)
92
89
87
87
87
87
Kamala Nehru College (W)
96.25
92.5
90
91
88
NA
Lady Shri Ram College for Women (W)
97.5
95
94
93.5
89
94.5
Maharaja Agrasen College
95
90.5
87
80
85
85
*Powered by aglasem.com

Third Cut Off List 2018 for B.A (Hons) Journalism

College Name
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
Bharati College (W)
Closed
83
77
77
60
90
Delhi College of Arts and Commerce
96.5
94.5
92
91
89
90
Institute of Home Economics (W)
90
83
80
80
80
80
Kalindi College (W)
Closed
84
83
83
83
85
Kamala Nehru College (W)
94.5
89
87
87
83
NA
Lady Shri Ram College for Women (W)
97.25
94.5
93.25
92.25
87.5
93
Maharaja Agrasen College
94
89
85
77
82
82
*Powered by aglasem.com

fourth Cut Off List 2018 for B.A (Hons) Journalism

College Name
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
Bharati College (W)
88
81
77
75
60
80
Delhi College of Arts and Commerce
96
93.5
90
89
87
Closed
Institute of Home Economics (W)
Closed
80
79
79
78
Closed
Kalindi College (W)
89
81
79
78
75
Closed
Kamala Nehru College (W)
94.25
85
83
83
79
NA
Lady Irwin College (W)
Closed
94
92.5
91
87
91
Lady Shri Ram College for Women (W)
Closed
94
92.5
91
87
91
Maharaja Agrasen College
93
85
82
72
77
Closed
*Powered by aglasem.com

Fifth Cut Off List 2018 for B.A (Hons) Journalism

College Name
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
Bharati College (W)
85
78
Closed
70
60
75
Delhi College of Arts and Commerce
94.75
91.5
88
87
84
Closed
Institute of Home Economics (W)
Closed
Closed
75
77
75
Closed
Kalindi College (W)
Closed
79
76
75
72
Closed
Kamala Nehru College (W)
94.25
84.5
81
81
75
NA
Lady Shri Ram College for Women (W)
Closed
93.5
92
90
86.5
90.5
Maharaja Agrasen College
92.5
82
80
70
73
82.5
*Powered by aglasem.com

Sixth Cut Off List 2018 for B.A (Hons) Journalism

College Name
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
Bharati College (W)
Closed
77
76
68
69
Closed
Delhi College of Arts and Commerce
94.25
90
86
86
82
Closed
Institute of Home Economics (W)
Closed
Closed
72
75
72
Closed
Kalindi College (W)
Closed
77
74
72
70
Closed
Kamala Nehru College (W)
Closed
83.75
80
80
73
NA
Lady Shri Ram College for Women (W)
Closed
93
91.5
89
86.5
90
Maharaja Agrasen College
91
79
77
67
67
Closed
*Powered by aglasem.com

Seventh Cut Off List 2018 for B.A (Hons) Journalism

College Name
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
Bharati College (W)
Closed
77
76
68
69
Closed
Delhi College of Arts and Commerce
94
88
82
85
81
89
Institute of Home Economics (W)
89.5
Closed
71
72
70
Closed
Kalindi College (W)
Closed
76
73
69
68
Closed
Kamala Nehru College (W)
94.25
82.5
79
Closed
70
NA
Lady Shri Ram College for Women (W)
Closed
91.5
90
88.5
85.5
Closed
Maharaja Agrasen College
90
Closed
76
65
65
Closed
*Powered by aglasem.com

Eighth Cut Off List 2018 for B.A (Hons) Journalism

College Name
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
Bharati College (W)
Closed
76
75
65
69
Closed
Delhi College of Arts and Commerce
Closed
84
78
82
78
87
Institute of Home Economics (W)
Closed
Closed
70.5
71.5
68
70
Kalindi College (W)
NA
76
70
65
65
Closed
Kamala Nehru College (W)
Closed
81
78
Closed
69
NA
Lady Shri Ram College for Women (W)
Closed
90
88.5
87
84.5
Closed
Maharaja Agrasen College
Closed
78
74
62
Closed
Closed
*Powered by aglasem.com

Ninth Cut Off List 2018 for B.A (Hons) Journalism

College Name
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
Bharati College (W)
Closed
74
75
63
Closed
Closed
Delhi College of Arts and Commerce
93.5
82
75
81
76
85
Institute of Home Economics (W)
89.5
NA
70
70
65
65
Kalindi College (W)
Closed
Closed
Closed
62
62
Closed
Kamala Nehru College (W)
94
79.5
77
Closed
67
NA
Lady Irwin College (W)
Closed
89
87.5
86
83.5
Closed
Maharaja Agrasen College
Closed
77.5
73
60
Closed
Closed
*Powered by aglasem.com

Tenth Cut Off List 2018 for B.A (Hons) Journalism

College Name
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
Bharati College (W)
Closed
74
75
63
Closed
Closed
Delhi College of Arts and Commerce
Closed
80
72
79
74
83
Institute of Home Economics (W)
89
Closed
69.5
69.5
60
64
Kalindi College (W)
Closed
Closed
Closed
60
60
Closed
Kamala Nehru College (W)
93.5
78.5
76
Closed
66
NA
Lady Irwin College (W)
Closed
88
86.5
85
83
Closed
Lady Shri Ram College for Women (W)
Closed
88
86.5
85
83
Closed
Maharaja Agrasen College
Closed
Closed
72.25
59.5
Closed
Closed
*Powered by aglasem.com

The eligible students have to keep their documents ready along with the registration slip to seek admission in DU colleges.
On approval of the admission by the principal of the respective DU college, fee payment will be activated on the applicant’s dashboard in the admission portal.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 DU B.A (Hons) History Cut Off List 2019: Documents, college fees, registration slip and other details
2 DU B.A (Hons) French Cut Off List 2019: Documents, college fees, registration slip and other details
3 DU admissions DUET 2019: NTA releases mock test for Delhi University entrance exam