DU B.A (Hons) Journalism Cut Off List 2019: Documents, college fees, registration slip and other details

B.A (Hons) Journalism DU Cut Off List 2019 Arts (BA), Commerce (B.Com), and Science (B.Sc): The admissions in Delhi University’s undergraduate courses are done on the basis of marks scored in class 12 or equivalent examination.

For some courses, the varsity conducts the entrance examination. The cut-off includes subject-wise percentages that a DU college demands.

If the seats remain vacant, the Delhi University releases 2nd, 3rd, 4th and 5th cut-offs.

Advertising

For admission to the popular programmes in top ranking colleges, over 90 per cent is required.

The cut-off for BA (Hons) and B Com (Hons) subjects remain above 95 per cent in most Delhi University colleges.

Similarly, in the science stream, the students need at least 97 per cent above to make it to the top colleges of the Delhi University.

First Cut Off List 2019 for B.A (Hons) Journalism College Name General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark Kalindi College (W) 96 93 89 87 89 90 Bharati College (W) 94 92 91 89 89 94 Lady Shri Ram College for Women (W) 97.5 94 92 92 90 94 Kamala Nehru College (W) 97 93 91.5 90.5 89 NA Maharaja Agrasen College 96 92 90 85 90 95 *Powered by aglasem.com

First Cut Off List 2018 for B.A (Hons) Journalism College Name General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark Bharati College (W) 92 90 88 88 82 92 Delhi College of Arts and Commerce 98.5 96.5 96 95 93 93 Institute of Home Economics (W) 96 92 90 90 90 90 Kalindi College (W) 95 93 90 90 90 90 Kamala Nehru College (W) 97.75 94.5 92.5 91.5 90 NA Lady Shri Ram College for Women (W) 97.75 95.5 94.5 94 90 95.5 Maharaja Agrasen College 96 92 90 85 90 90 *Powered by aglasem.com Second Cut Off List 2018 for B.A (Hons) Journalism College Name General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark Bharati College (W) 90 85 80 80 60 90 Delhi College of Arts and Commerce 97.25 95.5 94 93 91 92 Institute of Home Economics (W) 92 87 84 84 84 84 Kalindi College (W) 92 89 87 87 87 87 Kamala Nehru College (W) 96.25 92.5 90 91 88 NA Lady Shri Ram College for Women (W) 97.5 95 94 93.5 89 94.5 Maharaja Agrasen College 95 90.5 87 80 85 85 *Powered by aglasem.com Third Cut Off List 2018 for B.A (Hons) Journalism College Name General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark Bharati College (W) Closed 83 77 77 60 90 Delhi College of Arts and Commerce 96.5 94.5 92 91 89 90 Institute of Home Economics (W) 90 83 80 80 80 80 Kalindi College (W) Closed 84 83 83 83 85 Kamala Nehru College (W) 94.5 89 87 87 83 NA Lady Shri Ram College for Women (W) 97.25 94.5 93.25 92.25 87.5 93 Maharaja Agrasen College 94 89 85 77 82 82 *Powered by aglasem.com fourth Cut Off List 2018 for B.A (Hons) Journalism College Name General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark Bharati College (W) 88 81 77 75 60 80 Delhi College of Arts and Commerce 96 93.5 90 89 87 Closed Institute of Home Economics (W) Closed 80 79 79 78 Closed Kalindi College (W) 89 81 79 78 75 Closed Kamala Nehru College (W) 94.25 85 83 83 79 NA Lady Irwin College (W) Closed 94 92.5 91 87 91 Lady Shri Ram College for Women (W) Closed 94 92.5 91 87 91 Maharaja Agrasen College 93 85 82 72 77 Closed *Powered by aglasem.com Fifth Cut Off List 2018 for B.A (Hons) Journalism College Name General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark Bharati College (W) 85 78 Closed 70 60 75 Delhi College of Arts and Commerce 94.75 91.5 88 87 84 Closed Institute of Home Economics (W) Closed Closed 75 77 75 Closed Kalindi College (W) Closed 79 76 75 72 Closed Kamala Nehru College (W) 94.25 84.5 81 81 75 NA Lady Shri Ram College for Women (W) Closed 93.5 92 90 86.5 90.5 Maharaja Agrasen College 92.5 82 80 70 73 82.5 *Powered by aglasem.com Sixth Cut Off List 2018 for B.A (Hons) Journalism College Name General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark Bharati College (W) Closed 77 76 68 69 Closed Delhi College of Arts and Commerce 94.25 90 86 86 82 Closed Institute of Home Economics (W) Closed Closed 72 75 72 Closed Kalindi College (W) Closed 77 74 72 70 Closed Kamala Nehru College (W) Closed 83.75 80 80 73 NA Lady Shri Ram College for Women (W) Closed 93 91.5 89 86.5 90 Maharaja Agrasen College 91 79 77 67 67 Closed *Powered by aglasem.com Seventh Cut Off List 2018 for B.A (Hons) Journalism College Name General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark Bharati College (W) Closed 77 76 68 69 Closed Delhi College of Arts and Commerce 94 88 82 85 81 89 Institute of Home Economics (W) 89.5 Closed 71 72 70 Closed Kalindi College (W) Closed 76 73 69 68 Closed Kamala Nehru College (W) 94.25 82.5 79 Closed 70 NA Lady Shri Ram College for Women (W) Closed 91.5 90 88.5 85.5 Closed Maharaja Agrasen College 90 Closed 76 65 65 Closed *Powered by aglasem.com Eighth Cut Off List 2018 for B.A (Hons) Journalism College Name General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark Bharati College (W) Closed 76 75 65 69 Closed Delhi College of Arts and Commerce Closed 84 78 82 78 87 Institute of Home Economics (W) Closed Closed 70.5 71.5 68 70 Kalindi College (W) NA 76 70 65 65 Closed Kamala Nehru College (W) Closed 81 78 Closed 69 NA Lady Shri Ram College for Women (W) Closed 90 88.5 87 84.5 Closed Maharaja Agrasen College Closed 78 74 62 Closed Closed *Powered by aglasem.com Ninth Cut Off List 2018 for B.A (Hons) Journalism College Name General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark Bharati College (W) Closed 74 75 63 Closed Closed Delhi College of Arts and Commerce 93.5 82 75 81 76 85 Institute of Home Economics (W) 89.5 NA 70 70 65 65 Kalindi College (W) Closed Closed Closed 62 62 Closed Kamala Nehru College (W) 94 79.5 77 Closed 67 NA Lady Irwin College (W) Closed 89 87.5 86 83.5 Closed Maharaja Agrasen College Closed 77.5 73 60 Closed Closed *Powered by aglasem.com Tenth Cut Off List 2018 for B.A (Hons) Journalism College Name General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark Bharati College (W) Closed 74 75 63 Closed Closed Delhi College of Arts and Commerce Closed 80 72 79 74 83 Institute of Home Economics (W) 89 Closed 69.5 69.5 60 64 Kalindi College (W) Closed Closed Closed 60 60 Closed Kamala Nehru College (W) 93.5 78.5 76 Closed 66 NA Lady Irwin College (W) Closed 88 86.5 85 83 Closed Lady Shri Ram College for Women (W) Closed 88 86.5 85 83 Closed Maharaja Agrasen College Closed Closed 72.25 59.5 Closed Closed *Powered by aglasem.com

The eligible students have to keep their documents ready along with the registration slip to seek admission in DU colleges.

On approval of the admission by the principal of the respective DU college, fee payment will be activated on the applicant’s dashboard in the admission portal.