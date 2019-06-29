DU B.A (Hons) Hindi Patrikarita Cut Off List 2019: Documents, college fees, registration slip and other details

B.A (Hons) Hindi Patrikarita DU Cut Off List 2019 Arts (BA), Commerce (B.Com), and Science (B.Sc): The admissions in Delhi University’s undergraduate courses are done on the basis of marks scored in class 12 or equivalent examination.

For some courses, the varsity conducts the entrance examination. The cut-off includes subject-wise percentages that a DU college demands.

If the seats remain vacant, the Delhi University releases 2nd, 3rd, 4th and 5th cut-offs.

For admission to the popular programmes in top ranking colleges, over 90 per cent is required.

The cut-off for BA (Hons) and B Com (Hons) subjects remain above 95 per cent in most Delhi University colleges.

Similarly, in the science stream, the students need at least 97 per cent above to make it to the top colleges of the Delhi University.

First Cut Off List 2019 for B.A (Hons) Hindi Patrikarita College Name General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark Ram Lal Anand College 85 83 81 81 80 83 Sri Guru Nanak Dev Khalsa College 82 78 78 80 Dr. Bhim Rao Ambedkar College 86 78 73 58 50 76 *Powered by aglasem.com

First Cut Off List 2018 for B.A (Hons) Hindi Patrikarita College Name General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark Aditi Mahavidyalaya (W) 78 73 73 73 73 76 Dr. Bhim Rao Ambedkar College 86 78 74 60 50 60 Ram Lal Anand College 86 84 82 82 82 84 Sri Guru Nanak Dev Khalsa College * Sikh Minority(SM) NA NA NA NA *Powered by aglasem.com Second Cut Off List 2018 for B.A (Hons) Hindi Patrikarita College Name General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark Aditi Mahavidyalaya (W) 73 68 68 68 68 71 Dr. Bhim Rao Ambedkar College 84 75 71 55 45 55 Ram Lal Anand College 85 83 81 81 81 83 Sri Guru Nanak Dev Khalsa College * Sikh Minority(SM) NA NA NA NA *Powered by aglasem.com Third Cut Off List 2018 for B.A (Hons) Hindi Patrikarita College Name General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark Aditi Mahavidyalaya (W) 70 65 65 65 65 68 Dr. Bhim Rao Ambedkar College 81 72 68 52 45 50 Ram Lal Anand College 83 81 79 79 79 80 Sri Guru Nanak Dev Khalsa College * Sikh Minority(SM) NA NA NA NA *Powered by aglasem.com fourth Cut Off List 2018 for B.A (Hons) Hindi Patrikarita College Name General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark Aditi Mahavidyalaya (W) 67 62 62 62 62 65 Dr. Bhim Rao Ambedkar College 79 69 66.5 48 40 45 Ram Lal Anand College 82.75 80 78.5 78 78 79 Sri Guru Nanak Dev Khalsa College * Sikh Minority(SM) 82 67 67 70 *Powered by aglasem.com Fifth Cut Off List 2018 for B.A (Hons) Hindi Patrikarita College Name General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark Aditi Mahavidyalaya (W) 62 57 57 57 57 60 Dr. Bhim Rao Ambedkar College 78 67.5 65 46 40 68 Ram Lal Anand College 81.5 78 76 76.5 75 74 Sri Guru Nanak Dev Khalsa College * Sikh Minority(SM) 77 62 62 65 *Powered by aglasem.com Sixth Cut Off List 2018 for B.A (Hons) Hindi Patrikarita College Name General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark Aditi Mahavidyalaya (W) 60 55 55 55 55 58 Dr. Bhim Rao Ambedkar College Closed 67.25 46 Closed 40 68 Ram Lal Anand College 80 75 74 74 73 72 Sri Guru Nanak Dev Khalsa College * Sikh Minority(SM) 75 58 65 60 *Powered by aglasem.com Seventh Cut Off List 2018 for B.A (Hons) Hindi Patrikarita College Name General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark Aditi Mahavidyalaya (W) 58.5 52 52 52 52 55 Dr. Bhim Rao Ambedkar College Closed Closed Closed 45 40 68 Ram Lal Anand College 77 73 73 72 70 70 Sri Guru Nanak Dev Khalsa College * Sikh Minority(SM) 70 53 60 45 *Powered by aglasem.com Eighth Cut Off List 2018 for B.A (Hons) Hindi Patrikarita College Name General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark Aditi Mahavidyalaya (W) Closed 50 50 50 50 55 Dr. Bhim Rao Ambedkar College Closed Closed Closed 45 40 68 Ram Lal Anand College Closed 71 Closed 70 68 67 Sri Guru Nanak Dev Khalsa College * Sikh Minority(SM) NA 51 60 45 *Powered by aglasem.com Ninth Cut Off List 2018 for B.A (Hons) Hindi Patrikarita College Name General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark Aditi Mahavidyalaya (W) Closed 50 Closed 50 50 52 Dr. Bhim Rao Ambedkar College 76 Closed Closed 45 40 66 Ram Lal Anand College Closed 68 Closed 67 60 67 Sri Guru Nanak Dev Khalsa College * Sikh Minority(SM) Closed 48 60 45 *Powered by aglasem.com Tenth Cut Off List 2018 for B.A (Hons) Hindi Patrikarita College Name General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark Aditi Mahavidyalaya (W) Closed 50 Closed 50 50 52 Dr. Bhim Rao Ambedkar College 75.5 Closed Closed 45 40 65.5 Ram Lal Anand College Closed 65 Closed 64 55 67 Sri Guru Nanak Dev Khalsa College * Sikh Minority(SM) 69 45 59 45 *Powered by aglasem.com

The eligible students have to keep their documents ready along with the registration slip to seek admission in DU colleges.

On approval of the admission by the principal of the respective DU college, fee payment will be activated on the applicant’s dashboard in the admission portal.