DU B.A (Hons) Hindi Patrikarita Cut Off List 2019: Documents, college fees, registration slip and other details

Delhi University (DU) B.A (Hons) Hindi Patrikarita Cut Off List 2019: Admissions procedure to be completed in four days. Keep documents and the photocopies ready.

DU B.A (Hons) Hindi Patrikarita Cut Off 2019: Students flock to the North campus for admissions in DU colleges

B.A (Hons) Hindi Patrikarita DU Cut Off List 2019 Arts (BA), Commerce (B.Com), and Science (B.Sc): The admissions in Delhi University’s undergraduate courses are done on the basis of marks scored in class 12 or equivalent examination.
For some courses, the varsity conducts the entrance examination. The cut-off includes subject-wise percentages that a DU college demands.
If the seats remain vacant, the Delhi University releases 2nd, 3rd, 4th and 5th cut-offs.

For admission to the popular programmes in top ranking colleges, over 90 per cent is required.
The cut-off for BA (Hons) and B Com (Hons) subjects remain above 95 per cent in most Delhi University colleges.
Similarly, in the science stream, the students need at least 97 per cent above to make it to the top colleges of the Delhi University.

First Cut Off List 2019 for B.A (Hons) Hindi Patrikarita

College Name
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
Ram Lal Anand College
85
83
81
81
80
83
Sri Guru Nanak Dev Khalsa College
82
78
78
80
Dr. Bhim Rao Ambedkar College
86
78
73
58
50
76
First Cut Off List 2018 for B.A (Hons) Hindi Patrikarita

College Name
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
Aditi Mahavidyalaya (W)
78
73
73
73
73
76
Dr. Bhim Rao Ambedkar College
86
78
74
60
50
60
Ram Lal Anand College
86
84
82
82
82
84
Sri Guru Nanak Dev Khalsa College * Sikh Minority(SM)
NA
NA
NA
NA
Second Cut Off List 2018 for B.A (Hons) Hindi Patrikarita

College Name
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
Aditi Mahavidyalaya (W)
73
68
68
68
68
71
Dr. Bhim Rao Ambedkar College
84
75
71
55
45
55
Ram Lal Anand College
85
83
81
81
81
83
Sri Guru Nanak Dev Khalsa College * Sikh Minority(SM)
NA
NA
NA
NA
Third Cut Off List 2018 for B.A (Hons) Hindi Patrikarita

College Name
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
Aditi Mahavidyalaya (W)
70
65
65
65
65
68
Dr. Bhim Rao Ambedkar College
81
72
68
52
45
50
Ram Lal Anand College
83
81
79
79
79
80
Sri Guru Nanak Dev Khalsa College * Sikh Minority(SM)
NA
NA
NA
NA
fourth Cut Off List 2018 for B.A (Hons) Hindi Patrikarita

College Name
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
Aditi Mahavidyalaya (W)
67
62
62
62
62
65
Dr. Bhim Rao Ambedkar College
79
69
66.5
48
40
45
Ram Lal Anand College
82.75
80
78.5
78
78
79
Sri Guru Nanak Dev Khalsa College * Sikh Minority(SM)
82
67
67
70
Fifth Cut Off List 2018 for B.A (Hons) Hindi Patrikarita

College Name
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
Aditi Mahavidyalaya (W)
62
57
57
57
57
60
Dr. Bhim Rao Ambedkar College
78
67.5
65
46
40
68
Ram Lal Anand College
81.5
78
76
76.5
75
74
Sri Guru Nanak Dev Khalsa College * Sikh Minority(SM)
77
62
62
65
Sixth Cut Off List 2018 for B.A (Hons) Hindi Patrikarita

College Name
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
Aditi Mahavidyalaya (W)
60
55
55
55
55
58
Dr. Bhim Rao Ambedkar College
Closed
67.25
46
Closed
40
68
Ram Lal Anand College
80
75
74
74
73
72
Sri Guru Nanak Dev Khalsa College * Sikh Minority(SM)
75
58
65
60
Seventh Cut Off List 2018 for B.A (Hons) Hindi Patrikarita

College Name
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
Aditi Mahavidyalaya (W)
58.5
52
52
52
52
55
Dr. Bhim Rao Ambedkar College
Closed
Closed
Closed
45
40
68
Ram Lal Anand College
77
73
73
72
70
70
Sri Guru Nanak Dev Khalsa College * Sikh Minority(SM)
70
53
60
45
Eighth Cut Off List 2018 for B.A (Hons) Hindi Patrikarita

College Name
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
Aditi Mahavidyalaya (W)
Closed
50
50
50
50
55
Dr. Bhim Rao Ambedkar College
Closed
Closed
Closed
45
40
68
Ram Lal Anand College
Closed
71
Closed
70
68
67
Sri Guru Nanak Dev Khalsa College * Sikh Minority(SM)
NA
51
60
45
Ninth Cut Off List 2018 for B.A (Hons) Hindi Patrikarita

College Name
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
Aditi Mahavidyalaya (W)
Closed
50
Closed
50
50
52
Dr. Bhim Rao Ambedkar College
76
Closed
Closed
45
40
66
Ram Lal Anand College
Closed
68
Closed
67
60
67
Sri Guru Nanak Dev Khalsa College * Sikh Minority(SM)
Closed
48
60
45
Tenth Cut Off List 2018 for B.A (Hons) Hindi Patrikarita

College Name
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
Aditi Mahavidyalaya (W)
Closed
50
Closed
50
50
52
Dr. Bhim Rao Ambedkar College
75.5
Closed
Closed
45
40
65.5
Ram Lal Anand College
Closed
65
Closed
64
55
67
Sri Guru Nanak Dev Khalsa College * Sikh Minority(SM)
69
45
59
45
The eligible students have to keep their documents ready along with the registration slip to seek admission in DU colleges.
On approval of the admission by the principal of the respective DU college, fee payment will be activated on the applicant’s dashboard in the admission portal.

