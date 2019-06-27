DU B.A (Hons) German Cut Off List 2019: Documents, college fees, registration slip and other details

B.A (Hons) German DU Cut Off List 2019 Arts (BA), Commerce (B.Com), and Science (B.Sc): The admissions in Delhi University’s undergraduate courses are done on the basis of marks scored in class 12 or equivalent examination. For some courses, the varsity conducts the entrance examination. The cut-off includes subject-wise percentages that a DU college demands. If the seats remain vacant, the Delhi University releases 2nd, 3rd, 4th and 5th cut-offs.

For admission to the popular programmes in top ranking colleges, over 90 per cent is required.

The cut-off for BA (Hons) and B Com (Hons) subjects remain above 95 per cent in most Delhi University colleges.

Similarly, in the science stream, the students need at least 97 per cent above to make it to the top colleges of the Delhi University.

First Cut Off List 2018 for B.A (Hons) German College Name General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark Department of Germanic and Romance Studies 88 83 83 83 80 83 *Powered by aglasem.com Second Cut Off List 2018 for B.A (Hons) German College Name General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark Department of Germanic and Romance Studies 86 80 75 70 70 80 *Powered by aglasem.com Third Cut Off List 2018 for B.A (Hons) German College Name General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark Department of Germanic and Romance Studies 83.05 75 73 65 65 76 *Powered by aglasem.com fourth Cut Off List 2018 for B.A (Hons) German College Name General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark Department of Germanic and Romance Studies Closed 74.75 Closed Closed 64 75 *Powered by aglasem.com Fifth Cut Off List 2018 for B.A (Hons) German College Name General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark Department of Germanic and Romance Studies Closed Closed Closed 60 63 74.75 *Powered by aglasem.com Sixth Cut Off List 2018 for B.A (Hons) German College Name General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark Department of Germanic and Romance Studies Closed 74.25 Closed 58 60 74 *Powered by aglasem.com Seventh Cut Off List 2018 for B.A (Hons) German College Name General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark Department of Germanic and Romance Studies 83 74 Closed 57 59 74 *Powered by aglasem.com Eighth Cut Off List 2018 for B.A (Hons) German College Name General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark Department of Germanic and Romance Studies Closed 73.75 72.75 56 58 73 *Powered by aglasem.com Tenth Cut Off List 2018 for B.A (Hons) German College Name General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark Department of Germanic and Romance Studies 82 71.5 70 52 53 70 *Powered by aglasem.com

The eligible students have to keep their documents ready along with the registration slip to seek admission in DU colleges.

On approval of the admission by the principal of the respective DU college, fee payment will be activated on the applicant’s dashboard in the admission portal.