DU B.A (Hons) French Cut Off List 2019: Documents, college fees, registration slip and other details

Delhi University (DU) B.A (Hons) French Cut Off List 2019: Admissions procedure to be completed in four days. Keep documents and the photocopies ready.

DU B.A (Hons) French Cut Off 2019: Students flock to the North campus for admissions in DU colleges

B.A (Hons) French DU Cut Off List 2019 Arts (BA), Commerce (B.Com), and Science (B.Sc): The admissions in Delhi University’s undergraduate courses are done on the basis of marks scored in class 12 or equivalent examination.
For some courses, the varsity conducts the entrance examination. The cut-off includes subject-wise percentages that a DU college demands.
If the seats remain vacant, the Delhi University releases 2nd, 3rd, 4th and 5th cut-offs.

For admission to the popular programmes in top ranking colleges, over 90 per cent is required.
The cut-off for BA (Hons) and B Com (Hons) subjects remain above 95 per cent in most Delhi University colleges.
Similarly, in the science stream, the students need at least 97 per cent above to make it to the top colleges of the Delhi University.

First Cut Off List 2019 for B.A (Hons) French

College Name
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
Kamala Nehru College (W)
93
91
89
89
88
90
*Powered by aglasem.com

First Cut Off List 2018 for B.A (Hons) French

College Name
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
Department of Germanic and Romance Studies
88
83
83
83
80
83
*Powered by aglasem.com

Second Cut Off List 2018 for B.A (Hons) French

College Name
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
Department of Germanic and Romance Studies
86
81
75
70
70
80
*Powered by aglasem.com

Third Cut Off List 2018 for B.A (Hons) French

College Name
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
Department of Germanic and Romance Studies
83.05
76
73
65
65
76
*Powered by aglasem.com

fourth Cut Off List 2018 for B.A (Hons) French

College Name
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
Department of Germanic and Romance Studies
Closed
Closed
72.75
64
64
75
*Powered by aglasem.com

Fifth Cut Off List 2018 for B.A (Hons) French

College Name
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
Department of Germanic and Romance Studies
83
Closed
72.75
63
63
74.75
*Powered by aglasem.com

Sixth Cut Off List 2018 for B.A (Hons) French

College Name
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
Department of Germanic and Romance Studies
82.75
Closed
72.5
60
60
74
*Powered by aglasem.com

Seventh Cut Off List 2018 for B.A (Hons) French

College Name
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
Department of Germanic and Romance Studies
82.5
Closed
72.5
59
59
74
*Powered by aglasem.com

Eighth Cut Off List 2018 for B.A (Hons) French

College Name
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
Department of Germanic and Romance Studies
Closed
Closed
72.25
58.5
Closed
73
*Powered by aglasem.com

Tenth Cut Off List 2018 for B.A (Hons) French

College Name
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
Department of Germanic and Romance Studies
81
Closed
70
55
Closed
70
*Powered by aglasem.com

The eligible students have to keep their documents ready along with the registration slip to seek admission in DU colleges.
On approval of the admission by the principal of the respective DU college, fee payment will be activated on the applicant’s dashboard in the admission portal.

