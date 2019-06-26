Toggle Menu
DU B.A (Hons) Bengali Cut Off List 2019: Documents, college fees, registration slip and other details

Delhi University (DU) B.A (Hons) Bengali Cut Off List 2019: Admissions procedure to be completed in four days. Keep documents and the photocopies ready.


DU B.A (Hons) Bengali Cut Off 2019: Students flock to the North campus for admissions in DU colleges

B.A (Hons) Bengali DU Cut Off List 2019 Arts (BA), Commerce (B.Com), and Science (B.Sc): The admissions in Delhi University’s undergraduate courses are done on the basis of marks scored in class 12 or equivalent examination. For some courses, the varsity conducts the entrance examination. The cut-off includes subject-wise percentages that a DU college demands. If the seats remain vacant, the Delhi University releases 2nd, 3rd, 4th and 5th cut-offs.

For admission to the popular programmes in top ranking colleges, over 90 per cent is required.
The cut-off for BA (Hons) and B Com (Hons) subjects remain above 95 per cent in most Delhi University colleges.
Similarly, in the science stream, the students need at least 97 per cent above to make it to the top colleges of the Delhi University.

First Cut Off List 2018 for B.A (Hons) Bengali

College Name
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
Miranda House (W)
65
63
60
60
60
60
Zakir Husain Delhi College
60
55
50
50
50
50
Second Cut Off List 2018 for B.A (Hons) Bengali

College Name
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
Miranda House (W)
Closed
62
Closed
59
59
59
Zakir Husain Delhi College
55
50
45
45
45
45
Third Cut Off List 2018 for B.A (Hons) Bengali

College Name
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
Miranda House (W)
Closed
61
Closed
58
55
55
Zakir Husain Delhi College
52
45
45
45
45
45
fourth Cut Off List 2018 for B.A (Hons) Bengali

College Name
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
Miranda House (W)
Closed
60
Closed
57
52
52
Zakir Husain Delhi College
45
45
45
45
45
45
Fifth Cut Off List 2018 for B.A (Hons) Bengali

College Name
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
Miranda House (W)
Closed
59
Closed
56
50
55
Zakir Husain Delhi College
45
45
45
45
45
45
Sixth Cut Off List 2018 for B.A (Hons) Bengali

College Name
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
Miranda House (W)
Closed
58
Closed
55
48
55
Zakir Husain Delhi College
45
45
45
45
45
45
Seventh Cut Off List 2018 for B.A (Hons) Bengali

College Name
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
Miranda House (W)
Closed
57
Closed
54
47
55
Zakir Husain Delhi College
45
45
45
45
45
45
Eighth Cut Off List 2018 for B.A (Hons) Bengali

College Name
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
Miranda House (W)
NA
56
Closed
53
46
55
Zakir Husain Delhi College
NA
45
45
45
45
45
Ninth Cut Off List 2018 for B.A (Hons) Bengali

College Name
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
Miranda House (W)
Closed
55
Closed
52
45
55
Zakir Husain Delhi College
45
45
45
45
45
45
Tenth Cut Off List 2018 for B.A (Hons) Bengali

College Name
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
Miranda House (W)
Closed
55
Closed
52
45
55
Zakir Husain Delhi College
45
45
45
45
45
45
The eligible students have to keep their documents ready along with the registration slip to seek admission in DU colleges.
On approval of the admission by the principal of the respective DU college, fee payment will be activated on the applicant’s dashboard in the admission portal.

