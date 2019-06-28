DU B.A (Hons) Applied Psychology Cut Off List 2019: Documents, college fees, registration slip and other details

B.A (Hons) Applied Psychology DU Cut Off List 2019 Arts (BA), Commerce (B.Com), and Science (B.Sc): The admissions in Delhi University’s undergraduate courses are done on the basis of marks scored in class 12 or equivalent examination.

For some courses, the varsity conducts the entrance examination. The cut-off includes subject-wise percentages that a DU college demands.

If the seats remain vacant, the Delhi University releases 2nd, 3rd, 4th and 5th cut-offs.

Advertising

For admission to the popular programmes in top ranking colleges, over 90 per cent is required.

The cut-off for BA (Hons) and B Com (Hons) subjects remain above 95 per cent in most Delhi University colleges.

Similarly, in the science stream, the students need at least 97 per cent above to make it to the top colleges of the Delhi University.

First Cut Off List 2019 for B.A (Hons) Applied Psychology College Name General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark Ramanujan College 95 93 92 91 91 90 Gargi College (W) 97 95 92 92 92 94 Vivekananda College (W) 94 89 84 84 85 89 Sri Aurobindo College (Evening) 93 90 89 89 88 88 Shyama Prasad Mukherji College For Women (W) 94 90 88 87.5 86.5 90 Dr. Bhim Rao Ambedkar College 92 85 81 75 68 82 *Powered by aglasem.com

First Cut Off List 2018 for B.A (Hons) Applied Psychology College Name General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark Dr. Bhim Rao Ambedkar College 92 85 81 75 70 75 Gargi College (W) 97 95 90 90 90 90 Ramanujan College 93 91 89 89 89 89 Shyama Prasad Mukherji College For Women (W) 91.5 88.5 88 88 85.5 88.5 Sri Aurobindo College (Evening) 93 90 89 89 88 88 Vivekananda College (W) 93.5 90 85 85 85 90 *Powered by aglasem.com Second Cut Off List 2018 for B.A (Hons) Applied Psychology College Name General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark Dr. Bhim Rao Ambedkar College Closed 84.5 80.5 74 Closed Closed Gargi College (W) 96.75 93.5 89.75 89 90 Closed Ramanujan College 93 89 87 87 87 87 Shyama Prasad Mukherji College For Women (W) Closed 86 86 86 83.5 86.5 Sri Aurobindo College (Evening) 90 87 86 86 84 84 Vivekananda College (W) 92.5 87.5 80 80 80 85 *Powered by aglasem.com Third Cut Off List 2018 for B.A (Hons) Applied Psychology College Name General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark Dr. Bhim Rao Ambedkar College 91.5 83.5 79.5 Closed Closed Closed Gargi College (W) 96.5 93 89.5 88.75 90 Closed Ramanujan College Closed 88 86 Closed 86 86 Shyama Prasad Mukherji College For Women (W) Closed 86 86 86 84.5 86 Sri Aurobindo College (Evening) 89.75 82 79 78 82 Closed Vivekananda College (W) 92 85 79 79 76 84.5 *Powered by aglasem.com fourth Cut Off List 2018 for B.A (Hons) Applied Psychology College Name General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark Dr. Bhim Rao Ambedkar College Closed 82.5 78.5 Closed 65 Closed Gargi College (W) 96.5 89.5 87 85 90 Closed Ramanujan College Closed 86 85 Closed 85.5 85.5 Shyama Prasad Mukherji College For Women (W) Closed 80 80 80 82 82 Sri Aurobindo College (Evening) Closed 78 76 75 80 Closed Vivekananda College (W) 91.5 83.5 77 77 74 83 *Powered by aglasem.com Fifth Cut Off List 2018 for B.A (Hons) Applied Psychology College Name General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark Dr. Bhim Rao Ambedkar College Closed 82 78 Closed 61 81.5 Gargi College (W) Closed Closed Closed Closed Closed Closed Ramanujan College Closed 84.5 84 86.5 85 85 Shyama Prasad Mukherji College For Women (W) Closed 79.75 75 75 78 81 Sri Aurobindo College (Evening) Closed 76 75 74 79 Closed Vivekananda College (W) Closed 82.5 76 75 73 82.5 *Powered by aglasem.com Sixth Cut Off List 2018 for B.A (Hons) Applied Psychology College Name General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark Dr. Bhim Rao Ambedkar College 91.5 81 77 74 55 81.5 Gargi College (W) Closed 89.5 Closed Closed Closed Closed Ramanujan College 92.75 83 82 86 85 82.75 Shyama Prasad Mukherji College For Women (W) Closed 79.5 74 73 78 81 Sri Aurobindo College (Evening) 89.25 75 74 70 76 Closed Vivekananda College (W) Closed 82.5 Closed 74 72 82.5 *Powered by aglasem.com Seventh Cut Off List 2018 for B.A (Hons) Applied Psychology College Name General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark Dr. Bhim Rao Ambedkar College 91 80.75 76.5 Closed 50 81 Gargi College (W) 96.5 89.5 Closed Closed Closed Closed Ramanujan College Closed 80 80 85 Closed Closed Shyama Prasad Mukherji College For Women (W) Closed 79.25 73.5 72 77.5 80 Sri Aurobindo College (Evening) Closed 72 70 67 75 Closed Vivekananda College (W) Closed 82.5 75 72 70 82.5 *Powered by aglasem.com Eighth Cut Off List 2018 for B.A (Hons) Applied Psychology College Name General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark Dr. Bhim Rao Ambedkar College Closed 79 75.5 Closed Closed 81 Gargi College (W) NA 89.5 Closed Closed Closed Closed Ramanujan College Closed 79 78 84 Closed Closed Shyama Prasad Mukherji College For Women (W) Closed 79 73 70 75 79 Sri Aurobindo College (Evening) Closed Closed 68 65 73 Closed Vivekananda College (W) Closed 82.5 74 70 68 82.5 *Powered by aglasem.com Ninth Cut Off List 2018 for B.A (Hons) Applied Psychology College Name General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark Dr. Bhim Rao Ambedkar College 89 76 72 Closed 45 79 Gargi College (W) 96.5 89.5 Closed Closed Closed Closed Ramanujan College Closed 78 76 83 Closed Closed Shyama Prasad Mukherji College For Women (W) Closed 78 72 69 74.5 78 Sri Aurobindo College (Evening) Closed Closed 64 62 72 Closed Vivekananda College (W) Closed 82.5 72 68 65 Closed *Powered by aglasem.com Tenth Cut Off List 2018 for B.A (Hons) Applied Psychology College Name General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark Dr. Bhim Rao Ambedkar College 88 75 71 Closed 40 78 Gargi College (W) 96.5 89.5 Closed Closed Closed Closed Ramanujan College Closed 77.5 75.5 82 Closed Closed Shyama Prasad Mukherji College For Women (W) Closed 77.75 71.75 68.75 74.25 77.75 Sri Aurobindo College (Evening) Closed Closed Closed 60 70 Closed Vivekananda College (W) Closed 82.5 71.5 67 64 Closed *Powered by aglasem.com

The eligible students have to keep their documents ready along with the registration slip to seek admission in DU colleges.

On approval of the admission by the principal of the respective DU college, fee payment will be activated on the applicant’s dashboard in the admission portal.