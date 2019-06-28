DU B.A (Hons) Applied Psychology Cut Off List 2019: Documents, college fees, registration slip and other details

Toggle Menu
Delhi University (DU) B.A (Hons) Applied Psychology Cut Off List 2019: Admissions procedure to be completed in four days. Keep documents and the photocopies ready.

DU B.A (Hons) Applied Psychology Cut Off 2019: Students flock to the North campus for admissions in DU colleges

B.A (Hons) Applied Psychology DU Cut Off List 2019 Arts (BA), Commerce (B.Com), and Science (B.Sc): The admissions in Delhi University’s undergraduate courses are done on the basis of marks scored in class 12 or equivalent examination.
For some courses, the varsity conducts the entrance examination. The cut-off includes subject-wise percentages that a DU college demands.
If the seats remain vacant, the Delhi University releases 2nd, 3rd, 4th and 5th cut-offs.

For admission to the popular programmes in top ranking colleges, over 90 per cent is required.
The cut-off for BA (Hons) and B Com (Hons) subjects remain above 95 per cent in most Delhi University colleges.
Similarly, in the science stream, the students need at least 97 per cent above to make it to the top colleges of the Delhi University.

First Cut Off List 2019 for B.A (Hons) Applied Psychology

College Name
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
Ramanujan College
95
93
92
91
91
90
Gargi College (W)
97
95
92
92
92
94
Vivekananda College (W)
94
89
84
84
85
89
Sri Aurobindo College (Evening)
93
90
89
89
88
88
Shyama Prasad Mukherji College For Women (W)
94
90
88
87.5
86.5
90
Dr. Bhim Rao Ambedkar College
92
85
81
75
68
82
First Cut Off List 2018 for B.A (Hons) Applied Psychology

College Name
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
Dr. Bhim Rao Ambedkar College
92
85
81
75
70
75
Gargi College (W)
97
95
90
90
90
90
Ramanujan College
93
91
89
89
89
89
Shyama Prasad Mukherji College For Women (W)
91.5
88.5
88
88
85.5
88.5
Sri Aurobindo College (Evening)
93
90
89
89
88
88
Vivekananda College (W)
93.5
90
85
85
85
90
Second Cut Off List 2018 for B.A (Hons) Applied Psychology

College Name
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
Dr. Bhim Rao Ambedkar College
Closed
84.5
80.5
74
Closed
Closed
Gargi College (W)
96.75
93.5
89.75
89
90
Closed
Ramanujan College
93
89
87
87
87
87
Shyama Prasad Mukherji College For Women (W)
Closed
86
86
86
83.5
86.5
Sri Aurobindo College (Evening)
90
87
86
86
84
84
Vivekananda College (W)
92.5
87.5
80
80
80
85
Third Cut Off List 2018 for B.A (Hons) Applied Psychology

College Name
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
Dr. Bhim Rao Ambedkar College
91.5
83.5
79.5
Closed
Closed
Closed
Gargi College (W)
96.5
93
89.5
88.75
90
Closed
Ramanujan College
Closed
88
86
Closed
86
86
Shyama Prasad Mukherji College For Women (W)
Closed
86
86
86
84.5
86
Sri Aurobindo College (Evening)
89.75
82
79
78
82
Closed
Vivekananda College (W)
92
85
79
79
76
84.5
fourth Cut Off List 2018 for B.A (Hons) Applied Psychology

College Name
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
Dr. Bhim Rao Ambedkar College
Closed
82.5
78.5
Closed
65
Closed
Gargi College (W)
96.5
89.5
87
85
90
Closed
Ramanujan College
Closed
86
85
Closed
85.5
85.5
Shyama Prasad Mukherji College For Women (W)
Closed
80
80
80
82
82
Sri Aurobindo College (Evening)
Closed
78
76
75
80
Closed
Vivekananda College (W)
91.5
83.5
77
77
74
83
Fifth Cut Off List 2018 for B.A (Hons) Applied Psychology

College Name
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
Dr. Bhim Rao Ambedkar College
Closed
82
78
Closed
61
81.5
Gargi College (W)
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
Ramanujan College
Closed
84.5
84
86.5
85
85
Shyama Prasad Mukherji College For Women (W)
Closed
79.75
75
75
78
81
Sri Aurobindo College (Evening)
Closed
76
75
74
79
Closed
Vivekananda College (W)
Closed
82.5
76
75
73
82.5
Sixth Cut Off List 2018 for B.A (Hons) Applied Psychology

College Name
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
Dr. Bhim Rao Ambedkar College
91.5
81
77
74
55
81.5
Gargi College (W)
Closed
89.5
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
Ramanujan College
92.75
83
82
86
85
82.75
Shyama Prasad Mukherji College For Women (W)
Closed
79.5
74
73
78
81
Sri Aurobindo College (Evening)
89.25
75
74
70
76
Closed
Vivekananda College (W)
Closed
82.5
Closed
74
72
82.5
Seventh Cut Off List 2018 for B.A (Hons) Applied Psychology

College Name
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
Dr. Bhim Rao Ambedkar College
91
80.75
76.5
Closed
50
81
Gargi College (W)
96.5
89.5
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
Ramanujan College
Closed
80
80
85
Closed
Closed
Shyama Prasad Mukherji College For Women (W)
Closed
79.25
73.5
72
77.5
80
Sri Aurobindo College (Evening)
Closed
72
70
67
75
Closed
Vivekananda College (W)
Closed
82.5
75
72
70
82.5
Eighth Cut Off List 2018 for B.A (Hons) Applied Psychology

College Name
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
Dr. Bhim Rao Ambedkar College
Closed
79
75.5
Closed
Closed
81
Gargi College (W)
NA
89.5
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
Ramanujan College
Closed
79
78
84
Closed
Closed
Shyama Prasad Mukherji College For Women (W)
Closed
79
73
70
75
79
Sri Aurobindo College (Evening)
Closed
Closed
68
65
73
Closed
Vivekananda College (W)
Closed
82.5
74
70
68
82.5
Ninth Cut Off List 2018 for B.A (Hons) Applied Psychology

College Name
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
Dr. Bhim Rao Ambedkar College
89
76
72
Closed
45
79
Gargi College (W)
96.5
89.5
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
Ramanujan College
Closed
78
76
83
Closed
Closed
Shyama Prasad Mukherji College For Women (W)
Closed
78
72
69
74.5
78
Sri Aurobindo College (Evening)
Closed
Closed
64
62
72
Closed
Vivekananda College (W)
Closed
82.5
72
68
65
Closed
Tenth Cut Off List 2018 for B.A (Hons) Applied Psychology

College Name
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
Dr. Bhim Rao Ambedkar College
88
75
71
Closed
40
78
Gargi College (W)
96.5
89.5
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
Ramanujan College
Closed
77.5
75.5
82
Closed
Closed
Shyama Prasad Mukherji College For Women (W)
Closed
77.75
71.75
68.75
74.25
77.75
Sri Aurobindo College (Evening)
Closed
Closed
Closed
60
70
Closed
Vivekananda College (W)
Closed
82.5
71.5
67
64
Closed
The eligible students have to keep their documents ready along with the registration slip to seek admission in DU colleges.
On approval of the admission by the principal of the respective DU college, fee payment will be activated on the applicant’s dashboard in the admission portal.

