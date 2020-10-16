DU applicants complain about unresponsive numbers, mails

Students at the DUSU helpdesk on the first day of admission at Delhi University. Praveen Khanna

Several applicants to Delhi University colleges said they are finding it difficult to have their queries resolved for this year’s online undergraduate admission process. The university has shared several contact points with applicants — contact details of nodal officers for admissions to each college have been shared on the university portal, some central helpline numbers and a central email ID for admission grievances have also been created.

With the completely online process, official email IDs and helplines are the only contact students have with the university and colleges.

One applicant said she is still unable to understand how to calculate her ‘best of 4’ subject percentage, even though she has taken admission in Gargi College for BA Programme.

“I was under the impression that I would be eligible for admission to either Hansraj or Ramjas College with my best of 4 percentage but when I open the portal, neither of those options are available to me. I am confused about how to calculate my percentage since I have two language subjects. So I have applied to Gargi College and had emailed Hansraj College looking to clear my doubt but I didn’t get a response. I didn’t even get an email from the central grievance email ID. After several attempts, I did manage to get through to the central admission helpline but I didn’t find that useful because I was just told to go through the bulletin of information,” she said.

Unresponsive college numbers have been a frequent complaint even at the admission helpdesk and helpline set up by the Delhi University Students’ Union.

“We have particularly got several complaints about unresponsiveness on the numbers at Hansraj College, Ramjas College, Kalindi College and Atma Ram Sanatan Dharma College. There has to be an effective contact point for students in the colleges since they are not able to physically be present and speak to relevant officers,” said DUSU joint secretary Shivangi Kharwal.

Ramjas College principal Manoj Khanna said the college administration and its nodal officer have been overextended by the current system.

“The nodal officer is receiving calls throughout the day, so students are bound to find the phone busy frequently. In addition to that, there are big gaps in the software, because of which we are having to individually calculate the marks of each applicant and have our hands completely full all the time. After going through more than 1,600 applications, we actually had to reject 500 ineligible applications and send reasons explaining the rejection to the applicant concerned. Many are even sending applications with 70 or 80 percentage,” he said.

As of Thursday night, out of a total of 59,730 applications received across colleges, the admission process — including fee payment — had been completed for 29,746 candidates. An additional 10,978 applications have also been approved, for which fee payments are pending.

