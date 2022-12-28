DU announces round II special spot admission schedule to fill 6000 vacant UG seats

DU Admissions 2022: Delhi University (DU) today announced the schedule of the last and final round of undergraduate admissions for the academic year 2022-23 under special spot round 2. Candidates can check the schedule at the official website – du.ac.in

The vacant seat list will be displayed on December 28 at 7 pm. Candidates who want to participate in the admission process have to register between December 28 to December 29, 5 ppm. The seat allocation result will be announced on December 30 at 10 am. Candidates can accept the allotted seats between 10 am to 11:59 pm of December 30.

DU Admissions 2022 | 6000 seats remain vacant after final round

Candidates who had applied for CSAS 2022 and are not admitted to any College on the date of declaration of the special spot admission round II can participate. However, candidates who were offered a seat in any Spot Round (including special spot admission round I) will not be able to participate in the special spot admission round II.

There will be no option of ‘Upgrade’ and ‘Withdraw’ during the special spot round II. The seat allocated in this round will be final.