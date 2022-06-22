scorecardresearch
DU to conduct 2nd phase of internal exam for students who missed papers in May-June

This was the first time in two years that the university resumed the physical mode of examination.However, some students could not attend the examination due to various reasons including COVID-19.

By: PTI | New Delhi |
June 22, 2022 2:20:23 pm
The previous round of physical mode examination for all undergraduate and postgraduate programmes took place in May and June. This was the first time in two years that the university resumed the physical mode of examination.

The Delhi University has announced it will conduct a second phase of internal examinations for students of undergraduate and postgraduate courses who could not take the paper previously due to the COVID-19 pandemic and other reasons.

In a notification issued on Tuesday, the university said the registration for the examination will begin from June 29.
However, some students could not attend the examination due to various reasons including COVID-19.
However, some students could not attend the examination due to various reasons including COVID-19.

“The attendance was around 97 per cent during the examination. Only a few students haven’t given the examination due to various reasons. The working Group of the Examinations has decided to conduct the second phase of Examinations,” said DS Rawat, the Dean of Examination.

The notification read the university has decided to conduct the second phase examinations for IV/VI/VIII semester for all under graduate (UG) and post graduate (PG) programmes including students of School of Open Learning (SOL), for “leftover students” who could not write examinations which were held in May/June 2022 due to Covid-19 Pandemic and other reasons.
In the case of students of the School of Open Learning (SOL), separate provision will be made for registration by SOL, the varsity said.

