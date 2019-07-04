DU admsision: For EWS students, a dip in cut-off

Cut-off percentages have come down by over one percentage point for EWS students in certain top colleges which had set it high owing to their unfamiliarity with the new category.

This is the first time DU is admitting and setting cut-offs for the EWS category, after HRD Ministry mandated a 10% reservation.

The Indian Express had reported how, in most colleges, cut-offs for the category were only marginally lower than that for the general category. Principals of various colleges had said they had kept the cut-offs high to “be safe”, as they did not know how many admissions to expect.

Now these figures have come down steeply in some courses in top colleges. At SRCC, which initially set a 98.25% cut-off for the category in B.A. (Honours) Economics, the cut-off has now come down to 97.5%. This is after only one student took admission against seven seats reserved in the course for the category.

At KMC, cut-off dropped by 1.75 percentage points in B.Com. (Honours) programme, after the course saw no admission for the category. It also saw a sharp dip at Hans Raj College in B.A. (Honours) Economics programme, by 1.5 percentage points.