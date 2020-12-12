DU Admissions to close on December 31. (Express photo by Jaipal Singh)

The University of Delhi (DU) will conclude the admission process for both the undergraduate and postgraduate admissions by end of the year – December 31, the varsity revealed in an official statement. The varsity has already released seven cut-off lists and two special lists for admission at the undergraduate level.

A total of 3,54,005 candidates had applied for 70,000 undergraduate seats while for PG courses, a total of 1,46,997 candidates had applied, as per the official information. The number of applications had gone higher this year as compared to last year. The entire admission process had gone digital this year due to the pandemic.

Those who have not yet applied or got a seat at the varsity can apply at du.ac.in.

Meanwhile, the Non-Collegiate Women’s Education Board (NCWEB) of the University of Delhi has released its sixth cut-off list for admission to undergraduate courses. The admission process against the cut-off list will begin on December 12 and conclude on December 14 at respective teaching centers.

