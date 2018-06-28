DU admissions: Students prefer luxury PGs over spacious apartments

DU admissions 2018: These PGs costs from Rs 20,000 to 30,000 and are available mostly in the areas surrounding northern campus of Delhi University (facebook.com/yourshell) DU admissions 2018: These PGs costs from Rs 20,000 to 30,000 and are available mostly in the areas surrounding northern campus of Delhi University (facebook.com/yourshell)

DU admissions 2018: With lots of students coming to Delhi for higher studies or preparing for civil service exams, the basis concern of the students and parents are accomodation facilities and foods. Keeping that in mind, lots of companies have opened luxurious PGs in Delhi which offered various types of foods, gym facilities, indoor games, like table tennis court, chess, billiards.

These PGs costs from Rs 20,000 to 30,000 and are available mostly in the areas surrounding northern campus of Delhi University. Some students are also gaining from these PGs being an aggregators.

Two years ago, five students from Ramjas college earned Rs 8n lakh in 22 days being ‘aggregrators’. The students then found a start-up company ‘YourShell’ with a Rs 35 lakh grant from the government’s Startup India Initiative. These students now run 18 well-equipped PGs across North Campus.

READ | DU admissions 2018: Room hunt! Gyms, soft drinks and start-ups, the new way to live on campus

The PGs are also hit due to better security measures and students don’t like to bear the hassle of land lords and brokers. Renu Kalra, who launched one such PG two years ago, said, “We found that there is a section which would pay for these comforts, especially because even when they were living in more basic accommodation, they would end up spending close to Rs 15,000 a month on ordering food they like,” Renu Kalra, a PG owner told Indian Express

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd