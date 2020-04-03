Delhi University admissions put on hold till April 14

DU admissions 2020 delayed (Representational image) DU admissions 2020 delayed (Representational image)

The University of Delhi (DU) had earlier planned to release its application forms from April 1, however, amid the coronavirus lockdown, the varsity has announced to put its admission notice on halt till further notice. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced a nation-wise lockdown till April 14 to curb the spread of coronavirus.

Based on a previous order from Delhi High Court, DU and Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) were asked to put the admission process and result in sync. Thus the merit-based cut-offs can be expected post CBSE board exam result, however, the application forms can be released in the interim by the varsity.

Last year, the varsity came under scrutiny as the application form was delayed by over a month. In 2019, a total of 2,58,388 applications were received for 64,000 undergraduate seats at DU. A similar number of students are expected to apply this year. From last year onwards, the entrance exams are being conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) which will continue to take place this year too.

Candidates will have to fill application forms which will be available at the website du.ac.in. From this year, the university had claimed earlier that ‘a single form’ will be implemented.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd