DU admissions: Many courses full despite high cut-off, will impact second list

Skyrocketing cut-offs seem to be no barrier to admissions in Delhi University’s undergraduate courses, with many top colleges admitting more students than the sanctioned strength, on just the second day of admissions Saturday.

What this means, effectively, is that there won’t be a second cut-off list for many courses in top colleges. Students still have time on Monday to take admission on the basis of the first cut-off. As per university rules, students who clear the cut-off cannot be denied admission to the course. Some courses, which are popular across colleges this year, are Political Science, BA Programme and Physics.

Hindu College, which had the highest cut-off at 99% for Political Science, has admitted almost double the number of unreserved category students than it is meant to. Against a sanctioned strength of 19 in Political Science course for general category students, the college has already admitted 36. In total, the course has seen 72 admissions against 43 seats.

In Physics, which had a cut-off of 98.33%, the college has admitted more than 100 students in its 68 seats, and for Philosophy, where the cut-off is 92.5%, it has 59 admissions for 39 seats.

Principal Anju Srivastava said this would lead to many courses being shut in the second list. “It seems like only four courses will remain open in the second list — Economics, B.Com, Physical Sciences and Zoology. We have already over-admitted in several courses, and we still have another day of admission to go for the first list,” she said, adding that a total of 750 admissions had taken place till Saturday.

Miranda House, too, saw around 800 admissions till Saturday. “In some combinations of BA Programme, we have admitted more students than the sanctioned strength. Similarly, we have also hit 100% admissions in Political Science. In Physics too we are seeing a great response. These courses are not likely be open in the next list, unless there are withdrawals, which we are not expecting since many students are coming to the college keeping in mind its rank,” said a college official. The MHRD has awarded rank 1 to the college for three years in a row.

PRO of Lady Shri Ram college Kanika Ahuja could not specify the number of admissions, but said in courses such as Political Science and Psychology, the college had admitted students above the number of available seats.

LSR saw over 700 admissions till Saturday, said the principal.

Ramjas College and Kamala Nehru College both completed around 450 admissions till Saturday. “In Political Science and BA Programme, we have admitted more students than permissible. Both courses have around 90 seats each, and we have admitted around 100 students each,” said Ramjas Principal Manoj Khanna.

In SRCC, while there are around 130 admissions that have taken place for 135 Economics seats, in B Com (H), more than half of the 552 seats are yet to be filled. “This means that in the second list, the cut-off for B Com is likely to drop by 0.5%,” said Ashwini Kumar, member of the Admissions Committee.

However, the situation is different in some colleges. SGTB Khalsa has admitted around 220 seats till Saturday, not much more than Sri Venkateswara College, which had seen 202 admissions. In both colleges, seats have not completely been filled for any course.