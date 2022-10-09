DU Admissions, JoSAA Counselling, NEET UG 2022, NTSE stalled, and more: Top education news last week

It was a busy week for the education sector as the admission season began in colleges for both, post graduate and under graduate courses. As the results of the debut edition of CUET, the admission process has changed than the previous years. Other than CUET, JoSAA counselling is also taking place and UGC NET exams are also going on.

Here’s a quick recap of the main events in the education sector last week:

DU Admissions 2022

Delhi University launched a new feature to assist interested students in their admission process. Through the new tab known as ‘College-Program wise Preference Count’, students can check how many aspirants opted for a particular programme in a college. The feature will help candidates get real-time instantaneous data. It will also help the candidate to understand the programme and college preferences that they are opting for. It will be updated after every two hours on the website to ensure that aspirants get real-time data.

Meanwhile, BCom and BCom (Hons) courses emerged as the most opted for programmes by aspirants.

CUET Admissions 2022

BHU extended the CUET UG admission window by five days. The registration window was open till October 8. Allahabad University opened its registration window for CUET UG admissions from October 5 to 15.

For PG courses, the University of Allahabad has opened its registration window from October 5 to 15. Dr BR Ambedkar University Delhi has opened registration window for CUET and non-CUET courses from October 7 to 27.

JoSAA Counselling 2022

The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) 2022 announced the result for round 4 seat allocation. This year, the counselling registration process commenced on September 12 and concluded on September 21. Round six counselling list will be the last round, it will be released on October 16.

NEET UG 2022

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will begin the NEET-UG 2022 counselling process on October 11. The NEET UG counselling process will have four rounds — round 1, 2, mop up and a stray vacancy round. The first round will be conducted on October 11 followed by round two on November 2. The mop up round will commence on November 23 and will be followed by the final stray vacancy round from December 12.

The MCC has also released the counselling schedule for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET UG) 2022 counselling to be conducted by the respective state counselling authorities for the state quota seats. A total of 4 rounds of counselling will be held for MBBS admissions. The first round of state counselling by the respective state counselling authorities will be conducted between October 17 and October 28.

Meanwhile, the MCC started the option of getting nationality changed for the candidates who are appearing for the upcoming NEET-UG 2022 counselling. Candidates can visit the official NEET website — mcc.nic.in — to check out all the details.

NCERT postpones NTSE

On October 8, the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) announced that the National Talent Search Examination (NTSE) has been stalled till further orders. The Ministry of Education has not renewed the National Talent Search Scheme yet as the government wants to revamp the scheme to enhance its visibility and popularity among rural students, an NCERT official told The Indian Express.

World Mental Health Day

The World Mental Health Day is on October 10 and a recent survey conducted by the Centre showed that an overwhelming majority of students at the middle and high school levels are anxious about academic activities. The findings were based on the responses of around 3.8 lakh students across the country. The survey also identified students having ‘frequent mood swings’ as an area of concern across grades, gender and types of schools.

As many as 81 per cent of the respondents reported academics as their cause of anxiety. Among this cohort, 49 per cent identified studies as the major trigger, followed by examinations and results (28 per cent).

World Economic Forum’s ‘Education 4.0 India Report

On October 7, the World Economic Forum launched a new ‘Education 4.0 India Report’ regarding bridging the learning gap and making education accessible to all with the help of technology. The report has been released as a collaboration between World Economic Forum, the United Nations Children’s Education Fund (UNICEF) and YuWaah (Generation Unlimited India).

Canada gives more working hours to international students

Canada has temporarily lifted the 20 hour per week work cap on international students citing labour shortage. Underling that employers are facing “unprecedented challenges in finding and retaining the workers,” the Department of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) said, that from November 15, 2022, until December 31, 2023, international students who are in Canada and who have off-campus work authorization on their study permit will not be restricted by the 20-hour-per-week rule.

The High Commission of Canada in India recently warned students that they cannot start working in the country till the academic session of their chosen course officially begins.