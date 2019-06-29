DU admissions DUET 2019: NTA releases mock test for Delhi University entrance exam

Toggle Menu
DU admissions 2019: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the link for mock test for DUET 2019 at nta.ac.in. Exam to be conducted July 3 to July 8, 2019. This is the first time that the NTA will conduct the exam.

DU admissions, DUET 2019: NTA to conduct DUET 2019 from July 3. (Representational image)

DU admissions 2019: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released a link for mock test for the DUET or Delhi University Entrance Test 2019 at its official website, nta.ac.in. This is the first time that the NTA will be conducting the entrance exams for admissions at the DU.

The exams will begin from the July 3, 2019 with LLB, BPEd, BEd and BTech entrance tests and conclude on July 8, 2019. The exams will be conducted in multiple shifts. The morning shift will be conducted from 8 am to 10 pm followed by afternoon shift from noon to 2 pm and evening shift from 4 pm to 6 pm.

NTA DUET mock test 2019: How to apply?

Step 1: Visit the official website, nta.ac.in
Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘Delhi University Entrance Test’ in the home image
Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Click on the link ‘DUET mock test’
Step 5: Click on ‘click here to get log-in credentials’
Step 6: Click on start exam

Meanwhile, the first merit list for admission to undergraduate courses of all colleges affiliated to the varsity has also been released. The highest cut-off this year has touched 99 per cent at Hans Raj College for BA (H) Political Science. The cut-off for BA (H) Economics, BA (H) English and B.Com also remained high. There was a marginal increase in cut-off or minimum marks needed for admission to almost all the colleges across courses at the Delhi University.

