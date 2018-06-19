DU cut-off 2018: Commerce, Science stream cut-off details

DU cut-off 2018: Some courses have recorded a fall in the minimum percentage required to last year. Some courses have recorded a fall in the minimum percentage required to last year.

DU cut-off 2018: The Delhi University (DU) has released the first cut-off list last night, on June 18. Some courses have recorded a fall in the minimum percentage required as compared to last year. Candidates looking for admission can check the official website, du.ac.in and compare the cut-offs of various different courses at different colleges. Those who have scored as per the requirement can visit the website and log in to their account and select their preferred course. Since the official website is facing technical glitches, we suggest students to try taking the slip after some time

Category-wise relaxation in cut-off is also offered to students by all the colleges. Here is the complete stream-wise list of some of the popular courses:

DU cut-off 2018: Commerce Stream

For B.Com (Hons): SRCC college demands 97.75 per cent. Hindu college also set the cut-off at 97.5 per cent with Hansraj at 97.5 per cent.

For B.Com (programme): Hansraj college demands 6 per cent. SGTB khalsa college set the mark at 96.5 per cent with KMC college at 96.5 per cent.

Category-wise cut-off at SRCC for B.Com (Hons.)

General: 97.75 per cent

OBC: 95.50 per cent

SC: 92.75 per cent

ST: 87.50 per cent

PwD: 86.75 per cent

Kashmiri Migrants: 88.75 per cent

Category-wise cut-off at Hindu College for B.Com (Hons.)

General: 97.50 per cent

OBC: 95.25 per cent

SC: 92 per cent

ST: 86.50 per cent

PwD: 85.50 per cent

Kashmiri Migrants: 87.75 per cent

Category-wise cut-off at Hansraj for B.Com (Hons.)

General: 97.5 per cent

OBC: 95 per cent

SC: 92.5 per cent

ST: 87 per cent

PwD: 86.5 per cent

Kashmiri Migrants: 88.5 per cent

Category-wise cut-off at KMC for B.Com (Hons.)

General: 97.5 per cent

OBC: 95.5 per cent

SC: 92.75 per cent

ST: 88 per cent

PH: 87.5 per cent

Kashmiri Migrants: 88.5 per cent

DU Cut-Off 2018: Science Stream

B.Sc Physics (Hons.): Hindu College demands 98 per cent and at Hans Raj College, the cut off is 97.33 per cent with St. Stephen’s at 97.33 per cent.

B.Sc Chemistry (Hons.): St. Stephen’s College demands 97.5 per cent and at Hans Raj College, the cut off is 96 perc ent. At the Hindu college, it is 97 per cent.

B.Sc Mathematics (Hons.): Hindu College demands 97 per cent and at St. Stephen’s the cut off is 97.5 per cent. LSR has fixed the cut off at 96.5 percent.

B.Sc Computer Science (Hons.): Hans Raj College has fixed the cut-off at 97.5 per cent whereas the cut-off at Indraprastha College for Women is 96 per cent. Cut-off at the Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Khalsa College is 98 per cent.

B.Sc Microbiology (Hons.): Gargi College demands 95.30 per cent and at The Institute of Home Economics, the cut off is 93 per cen. For Swami Shraddhanand college the cut off is 92 per cent.

B.Sc Biomedical Science (Hons.): Acharya Narendra Dev College demands 96 per cent. At Bhaskaracharya College of Applied Sciences, the cut off is 95 per cent and Sri Venkateswara College has fixed the cut off as 95 per cent.

In order to avoid the rush of students, the university had made the admission process completely online from 2016. For documents verification and approval of admission in Delhi university colleges, students need to go between 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m for the morning colleges and 4 p.m to 7 p.m for the evening colleges. The online payment can be done till the afternoon of the next day to ensure that under the first list, they have time till June 21 to complete the admission formalities.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd