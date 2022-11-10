DU Admissions: Delhi University to release third merit list today

DU Admissions 2022: Delhi University will today release the third merit list for admissions to undergraduate courses for the 2022-23 academic session. Students who have applied to the central university will be able to check the third merit list at the official website — admission.uod.ac.in

Candidates would need to enter their application number and password to login and check the third merit list.

The third merit list will be released a few days after the university activated a mid-entry option window for candidates who could not register for CSAS Round 1 and 2.

Candidates will now have time from November 11 till 14 to get their documents verified and report to the college. November 15 will be the last date for getting admissions in the varsity on the basis of the third merit list. After that, the first spot allocation for vacant seats will be released on November 17.

Meanwhile, a DU official told PTI that over 30,500 students allotted courses across Delhi University colleges have frozen their seats, while over 23,000 candidates opted for upgradation of seats after the 2nd merit list. The university had also received 1,008 mid-entry applications.

“After the second round, 30,662 students have lost their seats. While 23,139 students have opted for upgradation. Moreover, we have received 1,008 applications through the mid-entry window,” Dean of Admission Haneet Gandhi told PTI.