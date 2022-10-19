scorecardresearch
DU Admissions: Apart from CBSE, Haryana, Kerala and Rajasthan boards students registered highest number of seats last year

DU Admissions 2022: In 2021-22, highest number of seats – 59,199 of the 71,748 – were from CBSE; Kerala board had small pool of applications and the highest acceptance rate

DU Admissions: Kerala had the highest acceptance percentage (Express Photo/ Representative Image)

DU Admissions: Apart from national education boards, the state boards of Haryana, Kerala and Rajasthan got the highest number of seats in last year’s admission cycle at Delhi University.

With the Common University Entrance Test this academic year and the university’s Common Seat Allocation System, 2021-2022 was the last year in which admissions to DU’s undergraduate colleges were done through the cut-off system based on class 12 marks.

Every year, the highest number of applications and seats come from the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). Last year, 59,199 of the 71,748 admissions were from the board.

The other national board, Council for Indian School Certificate Examinations CISCE came third in terms of number of admissions with 2389. The Board of School Education of Haryana is second at 2470.

Last year, 59,199 of the 71,748 admissions were from the CBSE board. (Graphics by )
The state boards with more than 1000 students in DU last year were the Kerala Board of Higher Secondary Education at 1672 admissions and the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education with 1511 admissions.

While these are the absolute numbers of admissions from these boards, the order of acceptance rates looks different. Of these, the Kerala board had the highest acceptance rate of 41.98 per cent since it only had 3983 applications.

This was followed by the Haryana board with 27.89 per cent, the Rajasthan board with 27.47 per cent, the CISCE with 26.92 per cent and the CBSE with 26.41 per cent.

Among these boards, there are also differences in the mean admission percentages or the average of percentages on the basis of which students of that board got admission. The Kerala board has the highest mean admission percentage at 95.99 per cent, followed by Rajasthan board ( 93.01 per cent), Haryana (90.72 per cent), CISCE (90.03 per cent) and CBSE (86.48 per cent).

