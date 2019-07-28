DU admissions: A challenge for outstation students

After battling cut-throat competition to secure admission in the Delhi University, several outstations students, in their first week in college, are tackling new challenges — food, accommodation and language barriers.

Advertising

Over 68,000 admissions have taken place in Delhi University colleges and more than 50 per cent of students in undergraduate courses are from outside Delhi, according to a Delhi University official.

The academic session for DU started on July 20.

For Muskan Jain, who is pursuing BA Political Science (Honours) from Kirori Mal College, accommodation is a major issue as finding a good place to stay is very expensive. Jain said she has to travel from Sonepat which takes two-and-a- half hours on average.

“Rents for paying guests around Kamla Nagar and Shakti Nagar are too expensive and hostel facilitates are extremely limited. Most of the co-ed colleges don’t have a dedicated girls’ hostel.”

Advertising

Mayank Shekhar Pandey from Gorakhpur, who is pursuing BA Sanskrit (Hons) from Ramjas College, echoed her concern about exorbitant rents.

“I had a lot of problem in finding a decent place to live. It took me a month to find a flat as the rent is not reasonable. It takes me 30 to 40 minutes to reach my college. I don’t have many facilities and have to cook, do my laundry and also clean the house.”

“When I was in Gorakhpur, I didn’t have any financial restrictions but since I am living on my own now, I am given a fixed pocket money from which I have to pay my rent, transportation expenses and manage daily expenses,” Pandey said.

Edwin Kipchirchir Kiptoo, who is from Kenya and is pursuing MSc in Chemistry from Kirori Mal College, has to deal with the language barrier, besides facing accommodation issues.