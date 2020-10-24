DU third cut-off expected today: Here’s how to count ‘best of four’

DU admissions process has begun. (Express photo by Nirmal Harindran/ Representational image)

DU admissions: The University of Delhi (DU) has seen one of the highest numbers of applications this year. A total of 3.54 lakh students applied for admission to undergraduate courses while last year the number was at 2.5 lakh. This year, the cut-off has gone to the highest – 100 per cent for three courses under first cut-off while under second cut-off only a slight dip was observed. The third cut-off will be releasing today and admissions for the same will begin from October October 26.

The cut-off is counted on the basis of the ‘best of four’ formulae. Thus, the percentage of the top four scoring subjects in class 12 are considered for admission. However, the criteria for admission to each course is different. Further, there are certain relaxations available in the cut-off, for instance, SC, ST, PwD candidates will get a rebate up to five per cent in the cut-off. For OBC category candidates, the cut-off will be relaxed up to 10 per cent. EWS category candidates will be treated the same as unreserved category students, as per the rules. The exact category-wise cut-offs are mentioned at du.ac.in and in respective college websites.

How to know the best of four for your subject?

BA (H) Language: Merit will be determined on the basis of ‘best four; featuring one language and three best academic subjects. Students applying for BA (H) in a language course, for instance, BA (H) English should consider English as one of the subjects in the best of four. An advantage of 2 per cent in the ‘best four’ percentage will be given to those applicants who have studied Hindi as an elective subject. In case the applicant has not studied a language at qualifying examination level and is seeking admission to an Honours course in that language, deduction of 5 per cent will be imposed on ‘best four’ aggregate percentage.

BA (Hons)/ BA (Vocational): For these courses too, the basic idea remains to chose one language subject and three other subjects, however, based on the specialisation of the course, students should have the relevant or concerned subject in class 12 failing which 2.5 per cent marks will be deducted. For instance, students seeking admission in BA (H) political subjects will have the best of four based on – one language + political science + any two subjects. Likewise, for BA (H) geography the cut-off will be based on language + geography + highest scoring two subjects.

In case, a student does not have the concerned subject for which they are applying for, 2.5 per cent marks will be deducted from the aggregate ‘best four’ percentage (language + best of three). There are some requirements for certain subjects in this category, let’s consider as many as we can –

— Admission to BA (Hons) applied psychology and psychology, for both subject of psychology will be considered. For BA (Hons) social work and BA (Hons) philosophy no specialised subject will be considered, that is language and best of three marks will consider the cut-off.

— Students willing to apply for BA (Hons) Economics should have cleared math. There was a lot of debate around Ba (H) Economics admission criteria last year

— For admission to BA (vocational) only, related vocational subjects may be treated at par with academic/elective subjects and up to two related vocational subjects should be included.

BA (Programme): While for most courses, if a student includes any course apart from those listed by DU, marks are deducted, however, for BA programme, students can include these subjects without any deduction. If more than one non-listed subject is included for calculation of ‘best four’, a deduction of 2.5 per cent each in ‘best four’ may be levied. In a huge respite to students, the varsity has decided to withdraw the policy of deducting 5 per cent marks for students who changed their stream to apply for BA courses. “Now that all studies are going interdisciplinary, the rule does not hold any ground,” varsity officials had said while making the announcement.

BVoc – The merit for these subjects will be counted based on one language (Hindi/English..) + mathematics + two related vocational courses. As per rules, two per cent advantage will be given to those who have passed related vocational subject and which is included in ‘Best four’. An additional advantage of one per cent given if the applicant has studied more than one related vocational subject that is included in ‘Best Four’. For BVoc Healthcare, BVoc retail management, BVoc banking operations having mathematic in best four is not mandatory, rest rules remain the same.

BCom (Hons)/BCom: The applicant must have passed mathematics, business mathematics or equivalent. The best of four marks will be based on language + combination of best three among mathematics, accountancy, economics, and business studies or commerce. Inclusion of any other subject in the best of four will lead to deduction of one per cent. In case, students add another language subject, 2.5 per cent marks will be deducted. The minimum passing marks requirement is 45 per cent. For BCom similar rules apply, just the passing marks requirement is 40 per cent.

BSc (Hons) with faculty of mathematics: The merit will be calculated on mathematics + one language + two subjects. For BSc (Hons) computer science candidate sneed to have 60 per cent of more marks in math and any two out of physics, chemistry, computer science or informatics. Adding other streams will lead to deduction of 2 per cent marks. For BSc (H) mathematics or statistics, a requirement in mathematics is 50 per cent. For BSc mathematical science, one language + mathematics + best two subjects are selection criteria.

