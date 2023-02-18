scorecardresearch
Saturday, Feb 18, 2023
DU Admissions 2023: CUET mandatory for students seeking admission after gap year

At a webinar organised by the university, Dean of Admission Haneet Gandhi also advised students to select maximum courses, adding there is no disadvantage in changing the stream.

du admissions 2023Delhi University offers admission to 79 undergraduate courses across its colleges. (File image)
 Delhi University on Friday informed that gap years will not be a bar for seeking admission in undergraduate programmes, but such candidates will have to appear in CUET UG 2023.

Read |AMU to not adopt CUET for all UG programme admissions; UGC Chief says mandatory

Delhi University offers admission to 79 undergraduate courses across its colleges. Like the last year, admission in all the courses will be conducted based on CUET scores, not class XII marks.

“All admissions will be based only on the scores obtained in CUET UG 2023. All candidates, including those seeking admission on Supernumerary seats like Sports, ECA etc. will have to appear in CUET UG 2023,” said Gandhi.

Also read |‘No plans to implement CUET UG’: Jamia Millia Islamia official

“There is no disadvantage to changing the stream. Gap years will not be a bar for purpose of admission to UG programs, however, all such candidates will have to appear in CUET UG 2023,” she added.

“The candidates are advised to refer to the website of CUET (UG)-23 for information bulletin, eligibility requirements for admission in the University of Delhi, syllabi of various test papers, and other details related to registration to CUET UG 2023,” Gandhi added. 

First published on: 18-02-2023 at 09:47 IST
