Tuesday, Oct 25, 2022

DU Admissions 2022: Window to upgrade course, college opens tomorrow

At Delhi University, admissions to 79 undergraduate programmes across 67 colleges, departments and centres are being done through the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) scores for the first time.

du admissions, du admissions 2022The candidate's current admitted seat will be auto-cancelled if the new preference is allocated (File image)

Delhi University will open a two-day window from Wednesday allowing those who gained admission in undergraduate courses to upgrade to their higher ‘programme+college combination’ preference, a senior official said.

The upgrade option will not be available for those who have been allocated their first preference of course and college, the official said. The last date for payment of fees for admission to Delhi University’s undergraduate programmes following the first round of seat allocation was October 25.

The university will display vacant seats following the conclusion of the first round of the Central Seat Allocation System on Wednesday. Thereafter, the candidates can opt to upgrade their allotted seats.

“The vacant seat will be displayed on Wednesday and subsequently, the candidates who have taken the admission in CSAS Round 1 can opt for upgrade and re-ordering their higher preferences from Wednesday to Thursday,” the official said.

“Choosing the ‘upgrade’ option will mean that the candidate consents to consideration of an offer of admission to a programme + college combination of their higher preference in the subsequent round.

“The candidate’s current admitted seat will be auto-cancelled if the new preference is allocated,” the official added.

A candidate who opts for ‘Upgrade’ can also reorder the programme+college combinations that were higher in preference than the allocated one.

“The programme + college combination in which a candidate had taken admission earlier will never be offered to the candidate in any subsequent round.

“Similarly, the programme+college combination which was down the preference order at which the candidate had taken admission earlier will never be offered again to the candidate in any subsequent round,” the official informed.

A candidate who gets upgraded will have to accept the upgraded seat and complete the admission procedures.

“If a candidate does not do any activity on the upgraded seat/s, it will, by default, be considered cancelled and the candidate will be out of CSAS-2022,” the official said.

The candidates who wish to continue with their allocated seats and desire to continue with it should submit a ‘freeze’ request through their dashboard.

“On selecting ‘freeze’, the candidate will not be allowed to opt for ‘upgrade.’ If a candidate neither opts for upgrade nor ‘freeze’, the admission taken by him/her will be retained and he/she will not be considered for upgrade,” the official said.

Till last year, admissions used to be done through merit lists based on Class 12 marks, which saw skyrocketing cut-offs. The university used to announce up to seven cut-off lists every year. 

First published on: 25-10-2022 at 05:23:31 pm
