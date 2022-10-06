scorecardresearch
Thursday, Oct 06, 2022

DU Admissions 2022 under sports quota: Answers to all FAQs

Last year out of 4.83 lakh registrations for DU's undergraduate courses, 8,283 applications were for the sports category seats. The Indian Express answers questions asked by sports persons keen on studying at Delhi University

du admissions 2022, du admissionsDU Admissions 2022: Here's all you need to know about admission under the sports quota (Representative/ file image)

Delhi University (DU) boasts impressive alumni of sportspersons who have played at national-level tournaments and internationally too. Among them are world-renowned mountaineer Manmohan Singh Kohli (year 1965, Faculty of Arts), who was awarded Padma Bhushan and hockey player Ashok Diwan (year 2000, SGTB Khalsa College) who got the Dhyan Chand Award for his lifetime achievement in sports and games.

Last year out of 4.83 lakh registrations for its undergraduate courses, 8,283 applications were for the sports category seats. Here’s all you need to know about admission under the sports quota:

Q1. Which sports/games are considered by DU for admission under sports quota? 

Students adept at 28 games/sports are eligible to apply through the sports quota. These include archery, athletics, baseball, boxing, chess, cricket, diving, fencing, gymnastics, handball, hockey, judo, kabaddi, netball, shooting, softball, squash, swimming, table tennis, tennis, volleyball, weightlifting, wrestling, kho-kho, taekwondo, badminton, basketball, and football.

Read |DU Admissions 2022: Only 2 lakh CUET candidates applied to Delhi University to date

Of the 28 games/sports, all are applicable to male applicants, except netball and softball. In the case of female applicants under the sports quota, all of the listed games/sports are applicable to them, except baseball. Please remember that one candidate can apply for the quota seats through a maximum of three sports/games.

However, please remember that sports quota applicants must first register online through DU’s Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) along with all other candidates. In the CSAS application form, they will have to list their preferred college and programme preferences and they can list as many preferences as they want. Along with the CSAS application fee, they will also have to pay an additional fee.

Q2. Is it compulsory for all sports quota applicants to appear for trials? 

No. Applicants who have represented India in the following competitions are exempt from sports trials:

Summer Olympic Games by the International Olympic Committee.

World Championship/World Cup by International Sports Federation.

Commonwealth Games

Asian Games

Asian Senior Championship

South Asian Games

Paralympic Games organised by the International Paralympic Committee

Also read |What is DU’s criteria for reservation of seats for SC/ST/OBC-NCL/EWS categories?

However, such candidates will have to fulfill the common minimum eligibility criteria, the programme-specific eligibility criteria. Their admission will be done on the basis of the programme and college preference indicated by them on the CSAS portal and the number of supernumerary seats available under sports quota in a particular college.

Q3. What about applicants who have to appear for trials? 

In the case of admissions through sports trials, applicants must have participated in either national or state or district-level competitions that are recognised and funded by either the Union Sports Ministry or Student Game Federation of India or SSA or SDoE or SSB or BSA or DDoeE or DSB.

Applicants who appear for trials will be marked according to the following formula:

25% weightage to uploaded merit/participation sports certificates

25% weightage to candidate’s CUET score

50% weightage to candidate’s performance in sports trial

Q4. Are all sports quota applicants on equal footing? 

No. DU has clarified that while allocating supernumerary sports quota seats, preference will be given to applicants exempt from sports trials (see answer to Q2).

Also read |DU Admission 2022: Step-by-step guide to filling college and programme preferences on CSAS portal

The remaining, who appear for the sports trial, will be admitted based on the formula mentioned in answer to Q3. Even for them, their admission will be done on the basis of the programme and college preference indicated by them on the CSAS portal and the number of supernumerary seats available under sports quota in a particular college.

After the first round of seat allocation, the opportunity to upgrade or freeze the seat for sports category students will be the same as that for non-sports category applicants.

Q5. Which kind of participation and merit certificates can be uploaded for scrutiny by the sports quota candidates? 

Certificates obtained under invitational, memorial, open, prize money league, selection trial, or squad, will not be considered. Furthermore, a candidate will be allowed to submit a maximum of three certificates, and the one with the highest marks will only be considered.

The University said it will allow certificates with validity of up to five years, obtained between April 1, 2017 to June 30, 2022. Among the certificates, national-level competition certificates will score the highest, followed by state and district-level competitions.

Q6. Will a sports quota applicant also be considered under the common merit list?

Sports quota seats are supernumerary in nature. Admission under this category has no bearing on regular admissions or vice versa. A candidate will be considered both for regular admissions and sports quota.

Q7. When will DU announce dates for sports trials? 

The university will announce dates around October 10.

Q8. Will DU consider provisional certificates admission under sports quota?

DU’s guidelines are specific. Certificates obtained under invitational, memorial, open, prize money league, selection trial, or squad, will not be considered. The legitimate certificates are the ones issued by the international federations, national federations, state associations.

Q9. Will a sports quota candidate see the marks she has scored for her participation/merit certificates after the finalisation of the merit list, or beforehand as well?

Certificates will be evaluated after the candidates upload them on the website. After evaluation, there will be a three-day period during which students will be allowed to raise queries and other grievances. After that, DU will proceed with the sports trial. For sports trials, marks will be awarded on the spot during the trial

Q10. In the case of international-level competitions, should students have represented India or they could have also participated on their own?

DU considers participation valid only when the student represents India and the selection of which was by the selection committee of the Government of India. The funding should either have been through either the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports (MYAS) or international federations.

Q11. If a candidate has a participation certificate for yoga, but in group activity, will that be considered?

They can apply, but there will be deductions. There are certain deductions for group activities and it is not only for yoga.

Q12. Will candidates qualify for sports trials based on what they have scored against their merit/participation certificates? 

Candidates will be called for trials in all three sports. In case of a clash, they can be adjusted with other trials. Call for trials will not be based on the marking of the merit/participation certificates.

First published on: 06-10-2022 at 10:17:22 am
