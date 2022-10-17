UG Admissions: Why most state universities are still unsure of CUET-based admissions

As most universities are releasing their merit list for admission to undergraduate courses this week, as many as 16 top state varsities have kept away from CUET, at least for this academic year. Vice-chancellors of some of these state universities pointed to what they said was a lack of standardisation in the entrance examination, and said they would rather rely on their old admission process.

This year, the University Grants Commission (UGC) introduced the Common University Entrance Test undergraduate (CUET-UG) and made it compulsory for all central universities to opt for it. However, it was not mandated for state universities, even though UGC Chief M Jagadesh Kumar said he would want more state and deemed-to-be institutions to adopt CUET.

In August, Kumar held a virtual conference with the heads of several deemed-to-be universities and V-Cs of a few state universities and urged them to be a part of the debut year of CUET. However, not everyone agreed.

“The chairperson convened a meeting with the vice-chancellors where they put out a suggestion regarding the different streams of students entering into the undergraduate level, from CBSE, ICSE and state board. But, there is no standardisation between the syllabus and the dissemination of knowledge. The CBSE syllabus is much more advanced compared to the states, and at the same time you are competing with the national level entrance exams such as NEET, JEE, CUET,” Professor D Ravinder Yadav, V-C, Osmania University, told indianexpress.com.

“So, where these state board students study, particularly the rural/regional medium, they are not in a position to compete with urban and convent school students. That is why we raised that objection, but somehow they decided on the Common University Entrance Test,” added Yadav.

He also added since the state has its own hierarchy, it will follow what the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) decides.

As the UGC instructed all central universities to adopt CUET UG exam this year, many state universities decided against it. (Graphics by Abhishek Mitra) As the UGC instructed all central universities to adopt CUET UG exam this year, many state universities decided against it. (Graphics by Abhishek Mitra)

The recently retired V-C of Mumbai University, Professor Suhas Pednekar, agreed. “There is some degree of complexity to immediately accept it and go ahead, where the decision is coming from different boards (ICSE, SSC, CBSE and equivalent),” said Pednekar adding because of which there was very little time to make arrangements and understand how to implement CUET.

Advertisement

Some of the heads of state universities said they are in a wait-and-watch mode.

‘MCQ format limits creativity’

When asked if the MCQ format is apt for such a big entrance exam, JNU vice-chancellor Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit had said during a session of The Indian Express’s Idea Exchange they cannot have admissions based on the MCQs. “We don’t even know whether the student has the ability to write anything. There should be qualitative answering and testing of other abilities rather than rote memory. Many of them may not even understand the language and problems of communication,” she had said.

While the JNU V-C had raised this issue regarding the CUET PG exam, Alok Rai, V-C, Lucknow University, said it is applicable to CUET UG as well. Rai said the MCQ format can limit a student’s creativity. “Standardisation is not good and students should be allowed to be creative with their answers,” he said.

Advertisement

Yadav, V-C, Osmania University, also said he is not sure if the quality of students coming through the MCQ-based CUET exam will match their current level. “We don’t know because there is no standardisation of the syllabus and dissemination of knowledge. Naturally, there is a variation, there is no equity and access. So, how can they go for this kind of test? You provide the common syllabus, common access, common quality, then go for the CUET after some time, but surely not now,” he added.

Pednekar, the ex-V-C of Mumbai University, also warned, “The process should not take too much time that students lose on academic days. Students and teachers should get sufficient time to complete the curriculum”.

State universities unsure

When asked if he would like to implement the CUET for undergraduates courses next year, Lucknow University’s Rai pointed out the varsity is a state-governed university under the State Universities Act, 1973. “We are governed by the Government of Uttar Pradesh. Also, we are NAAC++ recognised university, and our entrance tests are customised accordingly and are fool-proof. We have not received any such mandate from the government yet.”

Though Mahatma Gandhi University in Kerala’s Kottayam did not opt for CUET as they are a state university and the decision lies with the state government, its vice-chancellor told indianexpress.com that he believes it is a good step. “With this step, students from all over the country can become a part of the university. It will bring diversity to the campus and people will learn new things,” said Professor Sabu Thomas.