DU Admissions 2022: Spot round 2 registration begins today

DU Admissions 2022: Delhi University will begin the spot round 2 registration today i;e November 29. Candidates who want to apply for spot round 2 can apply online at the official website – du.ac.in.

The last date to apply for spot allocation is November 30. Following this, the spot allocation list will be announced at 5 pm on December 2, and candidates will have time from 10 am on December 3 till 4:59 pm on December 4 to accept the allocated seats.

Colleges will be given time from 10 am of December 3 till 4:59 pm of December 5 to verify and approve the online applications of students. The last date of online payment of admission fees is December 6, 4:59 pm.

Admissions of all already admitted candidates will be auto locked at 4 pm of November 28 and such candidates will not be allowed to withdraw their admissions.

According to officials, over 8680 students have been allotted seats in the first round of spot seat allocation, and over 349 students have confirmed their admission by submitting fees. “Out of 8,682 students allocated seats in the first spot round, 6,030 have accepted the seat,” an official told PTI.