Thursday, Dec 01, 2022

DU Admissions 2022: Spot allocation round 2 list on December 2

DU Admissions 2022: The spot allocation round 2 list will declared on December 2 at 5 pm, candidates can check the result at du.ac.in or admissions.uod.ac.in.

du.ac.in, admissions.uod.ac.in, DU, Delhi University, DU Spot Allocation, DU spot allocation round 2, DU Spot Allocation round 2 list, DU Spot allocation Round 2 list releasedDU Spot allocation list: The last date to pay the fees is December 6 till 4:59 pm. (Express Photo/ Representative Image)

DU Admissions 2022: The Delhi University will release the list of candidates selected in the round 2 of spot allocation for undergraduate courses tomorrow at 5 pm. The candidates can check the result at the official website — du.ac.in and admissions.uod.ac.in.

Once the candidates are shortlisted, they will have to accept the allocated seats from 10 am of December 3, till 4:59 pm of December 4.

Colleges will verify the documents of candidates from 10 am of December 3 till 4:59 pm of December 5. The last date for online payment is December 6 till 4:59 pm.

The registration for spot allocation round 2 concluded on November 30. On Monday, DU released the vacant seat matrix for the second round of spot allocation.

In the first round of spot seat allocation, 8680 students were allotted seats and over 349 students confirmed their admissions by submitting the fees. According to the official figures, nearly 6030 students accepted the allocated seats.

This year, Delhi University conducted admissions via the Common University Entrance Test (CUET), unlike previous years when admissions were based on class 12 board marks. Classes began on November 2 and the first semester will conclude on March 19. According to the official schedule, the second semester will begin on March 20, and there will be no gap between the first and second semesters.

First published on: 01-12-2022 at 07:41:05 pm
