DU Admissions 2022: Special spot admission round from December 18; check full schedule

DU Admissions 2022: Delhi University will begin the special spot admission round from December 18. Candidates who have applied in the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) 2022 and are not admitted to any college on the date of declaration of special spot admission round can participate in it.

The vacant seats for the special spot allocation round will be declared at 5 pm on December 18. Candidates can apply for the special spot admission round from 10 am of December 19 till 11:59 pm of December 20.

The list will be declared on December 22 at 10 am. Students will have time to accept the allocated seats from 10 am on December 22 till 4:59 pm of December 23.

The seats allocated in the special spot admission round will be final. There will be no option of ‘upgrade’ and ‘withdraw’ during this round.

To be considered in the special spot admission round candidates will have to opt for special spot admission through their dashboard. They will be able to choose all the programmes in the shortlisted colleges but it will be subject to the availability of seats. The allocation will be done based on the availability of seats, programme-specific merit, order of preference + college and category.

It is mandatory for a student who applied for spot admission to take admission to the allocated seat else it will forfeit the candidate’s eligibility for admission to Delhi University.