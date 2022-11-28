scorecardresearch
Monday, Nov 28, 2022

DU Admissions 2022: Spot round 2 vacant seat list releasing today

DU Admissions 2022: The spot allocation list will be announced at 5 pm on December 2, and candidates will have time from 10 am on December 3 till 4:59 pm on December 4 to accept the allocated seats.

du admissions 2022, delhi universityDU Admissions 2022: Candidates can download the vacant seat list at the official website - uod.ac.in. (File image)

DU Admissions 2022: The Delhi University (DU) will release the list of vacant seats for spot round 2 today at 5 pm. Candidates will have time from 10 am of November 29 till November 20, 4:59 pm to apply and upgrade window for CW or KM supernumerary seats. Candidates can download the vacant seat list at the official website – uod.ac.in.

Following this, the spot allocation list will be announced at 5 pm on December 2, and candidates will have time from 10 am on December 3 till 4:59 pm on December 4 to accept the allocated seats.

DU Admissions 2022 |Under CSAS system, SRCC admitted 20% more than its sanctioned strength

Colleges will be given time from 10 am of December 3 till 4:59 pm of December 5 to verify and approve the online applications of students. The last date of online payment of admission fees is December 6, 4:59 pm.

Admissions of all already admitted candidates will be auto locked at 4 pm of November 28 and such candidates will not be allowed to withdraw their admissions.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
ExplainSpeaking | A profile of Gujarat’s economy before electionsPremium
ExplainSpeaking | A profile of Gujarat’s economy before elections
Small is good: Mudra loan NPAs at just 3.3% in 7 yearsPremium
Small is good: Mudra loan NPAs at just 3.3% in 7 years
Amid uncertainty, falling risk appetite, India fared better than major ec...Premium
Amid uncertainty, falling risk appetite, India fared better than major ec...
‘It’s a new virus, it’s still evolving, still adapting. We still ne...Premium
‘It’s a new virus, it’s still evolving, still adapting. We still ne...

According to officials, over 8680 students have been allotted seats in the first round of spot seat allocation, and over 349 students have confirmed their admission by submitting fees. “Out of 8,682 students allocated seats in the first spot round, 6,030 have accepted the seat,” an official told PTI.

 

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 28-11-2022 at 10:28:04 am
Next Story

A gambler lost ₹14,725,531 after he placed his bet on Japan to beat Costa Rica

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 28: Latest News
Advertisement
close