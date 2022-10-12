DU Admissions 2022: Registration window to close today, first merit list on October 18

DU Admissions 2022: Delhi University will close its registration window today i.e, October 12 at 4:59 pm. The students can register online via the CSAS portal on the official website – admission.uod.ac.in

The first allocation list will be released on October 18 at 5 pm and candidates can accept the allotment till October 21 (5 pm). Following this, the document verification will conclude on October 22 and candidates will have time till October 24 up to 5 pm to make the payment.

Delhi University has provided a correction window to the candidates who have already completed registration phase 1 and 2. Candidates will not be allowed to modify their name, photograph, signature, gender, registered email id, mobile number, category.

“A Correction Window is also being provided to the candidates who have already completed their Phase I / Phase II and wish to edit/modify certain fields. The Correction Window will be open till 04:59 P.M. Wednesday, October 12, 2022,” read the official notification.

“The candidates who did not select ECA and Sports Supernumerary Quota while applying in Phase I of the CSAS will not be allowed to do so at this stage,” read the notification further.

The second round of allocation will begin on October 25. The window to re-order higher preferences will open from October 25 from 5 pm to October 27 till 4:59 pm. The second CSAS allotment list will be released on October 30 and candidates will have time till November 1 to accept the allocation. Colleges will complete verification till November 2 and conclude payment till November 3.

This year, the University of Delhi will undertake students on the basis of their CUET UG scores.