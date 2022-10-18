DU Admissions 2022: Physical trials for ECA supernumerary quota seats begins today

DU Admissions 2022: The Delhi University will today begin for ECA (Extra Curricular Activities) Admissions 2022-23 from today (October 18) and conclude on October 27. Candidates will have to report for physical trials for admission to undergraduate courses-ECA supernumerary quota.

The categories for ECA quota admissions are creative writing (English, Hindi), dance (Indian classical, Indian folk, western, choreography), debate (Hindi, English), digital media (photography, film making, animation), fine arts (sketching and painting, sculpture), music (vocal), music (instrumental, Indian), music (instrumental, western), theatre, quiz, divinity, NCC, NSS and yoga.

The trials have begun with music (instrumental: western) at Sri Guru Teg Bahadur Khalsa College, North Campus.

The University has also issued instructions for candidates who are appearing for the ECA category. If a candidate is appearing for more than one ECA category and there is a clash of dates, for those categories where only a single date for trial is mentioned there won’t be any change of dates. For other categories, the candidates may request a change of date only from among the dates available for trials.

Also read | Why has DU postponed release of first seat allocation list?

“Besides clash of dates, no other reason/ request for change of dates shall be entertained,” read the notification. For music vocal and instrumental, candidates have to get their instrument as per their requirement.

Candidates will have to report half an hour before the scheduled trial time slot for attendance, counter signing the marks awarded on the basis of certificate evaluation, etc.