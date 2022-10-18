scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Oct 18, 2022

DU Admissions 2022: Physical trials for ECA supernumerary quota seats begins today

DU Admissions 2022: Delhi University has began trials for ECA quota seats, there are a total of 14 categories for which the trials are being held.

Delhi University, DU Admissions, DU Admissions 2022, DU Admissions ECA seats, DU Admissions ECA supernumerary seats, DU admissions ECA physical trials beginDU admissions 2022: The trials began with Music Instrumental- western (Express Photo by Amit Mehra/ Representative Image)

DU Admissions 2022: The Delhi University will today begin for ECA (Extra Curricular Activities) Admissions 2022-23 from today (October 18) and conclude on October 27. Candidates will have to report for physical trials for admission to undergraduate courses-ECA supernumerary quota.

The categories for ECA quota admissions are creative writing (English, Hindi), dance (Indian classical, Indian folk, western, choreography), debate (Hindi, English), digital media (photography, film making, animation), fine arts (sketching and painting, sculpture), music (vocal), music (instrumental, Indian), music (instrumental, western), theatre, quiz, divinity, NCC, NSS and yoga.

Read |From 100% cut-off to CUET score, DU’s ‘unrealistic’ admission merit lists over a decade

The trials have begun with music (instrumental: western) at Sri Guru Teg Bahadur Khalsa College, North Campus.

The University has also issued instructions for candidates who are appearing for the ECA category. If a candidate is appearing for more than one ECA category and there is a clash of dates, for those categories where only a single date for trial is mentioned there won’t be any change of dates. For other categories, the candidates may request a change of date only from among the dates available for trials.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
It’s time to put the World in the World CupPremium
It’s time to put the World in the World Cup
The path to deterrence: Arihant SLBM launch a significant step towards st...Premium
The path to deterrence: Arihant SLBM launch a significant step towards st...
‘Whatever we’ve done or do in 2022 can only bring inflation down in mid-2...Premium
‘Whatever we’ve done or do in 2022 can only bring inflation down in mid-2...
ExplainSpeaking: Reading Global Hunger Index and Indian govt’s responsePremium
ExplainSpeaking: Reading Global Hunger Index and Indian govt’s response
Also read |Why has DU postponed release of first seat allocation list?

“Besides clash of dates, no other reason/ request for change of dates shall be entertained,” read the notification. For music vocal and instrumental, candidates have to get their instrument as per their requirement.

Candidates will have to report half an hour before the scheduled trial time slot for attendance, counter signing the marks awarded on the basis of certificate evaluation, etc.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 18-10-2022 at 11:59:19 am
Next Story

‘This is absolutely beautiful’: Woman fights back tears after hearing her baby laughing for the first time

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 18: Latest News
Advertisement