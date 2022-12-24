scorecardresearch
Saturday, Dec 24, 2022

DU Admissions 2022: NCWEB PG Third cut-off list releasing today

Candidates can apply for the admission process against third merit list between December 26 and 27. 

du ncweb admissionsandidates who had applied for NCWEB can check the list at the official DU website — du.ac.in. (File image)

DU Admissions 2022: The University of Delhi will release the third merit list for admissions to postgraduate courses under the Non-Collegiate Women Education Board (NCWEB). Candidates who had applied for NCWEB can check the list at the official DU website — du.ac.in.

Read |6000 seats remain vacant at Delhi University after last round of admissions: Official

Candidates can apply for the admission process against third merit list between December 26 and 27. 

DU NCWEB Admissions 2022: How to check second cut-off list

Step 1: Visit the official NCWEB website — ncweb.du.ac.in

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
The men who counted trains at New Delhi Railway Station – and lost Rs 2.6...
The men who counted trains at New Delhi Railway Station – and lost Rs 2.6...
Maoist violence, deaths down; Chhattisgarh sees rise in cases
Maoist violence, deaths down; Chhattisgarh sees rise in cases
Cow dung touch: Chhattisgarh school, hostel get fresh coat of paint
Cow dung touch: Chhattisgarh school, hostel get fresh coat of paint
Delhi Confidential: Ex-Election Commissioner Ashok Lavasa is victim of im...
Delhi Confidential: Ex-Election Commissioner Ashok Lavasa is victim of im...

Step 2: On the home page, click on the ‘admissions’ tab.

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: On the left side, click on the ‘NCWEB’ tab.

Step 5: Cut-off list will be visible on the screen. Choose according to your course and download for future reference.

Only female aspirants can apply for admissions under the NCWEB, and no male candidate is allowed to apply or get admission in any of the available courses.

 

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 24-12-2022 at 02:25:39 pm
Next Story

20 dead in fire at Russian nursing home

Christmas Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 24: Latest News
Advertisement
close