DU Admissions 2022: NCWEB PG Third cut-off list releasing today

DU Admissions 2022: The University of Delhi will release the third merit list for admissions to postgraduate courses under the Non-Collegiate Women Education Board (NCWEB). Candidates who had applied for NCWEB can check the list at the official DU website — du.ac.in.

Candidates can apply for the admission process against third merit list between December 26 and 27.

DU NCWEB Admissions 2022: How to check second cut-off list

Step 1: Visit the official NCWEB website — ncweb.du.ac.in

Step 2: On the home page, click on the ‘admissions’ tab.

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: On the left side, click on the ‘NCWEB’ tab.

Step 5: Cut-off list will be visible on the screen. Choose according to your course and download for future reference.

Only female aspirants can apply for admissions under the NCWEB, and no male candidate is allowed to apply or get admission in any of the available courses.