Friday, Nov 25, 2022

DU Admissions 2022: Over 6000 candidates accepted seats in spot allocation, only 349 confirmed admission

DU Admissions 2022: Over 8,680 students have been allotted seats in the first round of spot seat allocation. So far, 349 have confirmed their admission by submitting fees.

DU Admissions 2022: In the first round of spot allocation for admission to undergraduate programmes, more than 6,000 candidates have accepted the seats allotted to them, said a university official.

Over 8,680 students have been allotted seats in the first round of spot seat allocation. So far, 349 have confirmed their admission by submitting fees.

Read |Add more colleges, think about travelling students — DU reacts to V-C’s proposal of extending teaching hours from 8 to 8

“Out of 8,682 students allocated seats in the first spot round, 6,030 have accepted the seat,” the official said.

The candidates can accept the allocated seats till Friday.

Under the spot round of seat allocation which started on November 20, more than 26,200 candidates have applied for around 14,000 vacant seats in undergraduate courses in DU colleges.

Unlike regular Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) rounds, seats allocated in a spot admission round will be final. They will not be upgraded in any subsequent round of the spot admission system.

Till the third round of seat allocation under CSAS, 58,883 students have been admitted to undergraduate courses, and more than 14,000 seats are vacant in the university which began admitting students for the academic year 2022-23 in September.

Also read |DU launches Financial Support Scheme for economically weak students

There are 70,000 seats in the university’s undergraduate programmes. The university declared the first spot admission list on Wednesday. The last date for online payment of admission fees is November 27.

The allocations will be done according to the availability of seats, programme-specific merit, order of preference of college and category.

The DU’s admission process, which began on September 12, is being conducted in three phases – application process, preference filling and the seat allotment-cum-admission.

This year, the university is admitting students through the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) instead of their class 12 marks.

First published on: 25-11-2022 at 12:16:30 pm
