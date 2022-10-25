scorecardresearch
DU Admissions 2022: Over 54,000 students secure admission at university colleges

As of Monday evening, 54,162 candidates had paid their fees after their applications were approved, the university official said. Earlier, the last date for online payment of the admission fee was October 24.

Of the 72,800 students who accepted the college and course allotted to them by Delhi University, over 54,000 have sealed their admission by paying fees, an official said. The last date for payment of fees for admission to DU’s undergraduate programmes after the first round of seat allocation is October 25.

The university has said candidates who fail to pay the admission fees by Tuesday will not be able to participate in any subsequent Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) rounds.

It said the vacant seats will be displayed on Wednesday.

At DU, admissions to 79 undergraduate programmes across 67 colleges, departments and centres are being done on the basis of the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) scores for the first time.

Till last year, admissions were done through merit lists based on Class 12 marks, which saw skyrocketing cut-offs. The university used to announce up to seven cut-off lists every year.

First published on: 25-10-2022 at 10:04:08 am
