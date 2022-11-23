scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Nov 23, 2022

DU Admissions 2022: Over 26,000 applications received for 14,000 vacant seats

DU Admissions 2022: Unlike regular CSAS rounds, seats allocated in a spot admission round will be final. They will not be upgraded in any subsequent round of the spot admission system, another official said.

Last day for online payment of admission fees is November 27.

DU Admissions 2022: In the first round of spot admission, over 26,000 students applied for 14,000 vacant seats in undergraduate courses in Delhi University colleges, a university official said on Tuesday.

Till now 59,401 students have been admitted to undergraduate courses, and more than 14,000 seats are vacant in the university which began admitting students for the academic year 2022-23 in September.

The university issued a list of vacant seats for the first spot allocation round of the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS), and the candidates were given two days till Tuesday to apply for the first round of spot allocation.

“We have received 26,221 applications for the first spot round of admission,” an official told PTI over phone.

There are 70,000 seats in the university’s undergraduate programmes. The university will declare the first spot admission list on Wednesday.

The candidates can accept the allocated seats between November 24 and 26.

The last date for online payment of admission fees is November 27.

Unlike regular CSAS rounds, seats allocated in a spot admission round will be final. They will not be upgraded in any subsequent round of the spot admission system, another official said.

The university will put out information about vacant seats under each programme and a candidate will be able to select only one, he said.

The allocations will be done according to the availability of seats, programme-specific merit, order of preference of college and category.

The DU’s admission process, which began on September 12, is being conducted in three phases — application process, preference filling and the seat allotment-cum-admission.

This year, the university is admitting students through the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) instead of their Class 12 marks.

First published on: 23-11-2022 at 12:14:55 pm
