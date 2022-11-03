DU Admissions 2022: Over 15,200 students secure admission in second list

DU Admissions 2022: In the second round of seat allotment more than 15,200 students secured admission in various Delhi University colleges, a senior varsity official said on Thursday.

Out of the 15,200 students, 9,439 were allotted seats in the first round of admission and later upgraded to college and course of their preference in the second merit list.

“As many as 15,236 students who were allotted seats in the second list have confirmed their seats and submitted the fees,” DU Dean of Admission Haneet Gandhi told PTI.

The admission to the second round of seats allocation is underway. The university began the admission process for over 70,000 seats in September.

In the DU’s first round of seat allocations, 59,100 candidates were allotted seats. A total of 15,398 candidates have confirmed their seats in the first round.

Also read | DU Admissions 2022: Delhi University welcome freshers as the new academic session begins

The admission process, which began on September 12, is being conducted in three phases: The first phase was to apply to the university, the second phase was preference filling and the third phase was seat allotment-cum-admission.

This year, Delhi University is admitting students through CUET scores instead of their Class 12 marks. On September 12, the university released the CSAS, its admission-cum-allocation policy.

Advertisement

Admission through the CSAS is being conducted in three phases – submission of the application form, selection of programmes and filling of preferences, and seat allocation and admission.