Tuesday, Nov 01, 2022

DU Admissions 2022: Over 11000 candidates get upgraded course, college

DU Admissions 2022: The central university will begin the academic session on November 2, after finalising the second allotment result and seat booking by tonight.

delhi university syllabus for 4-year UGThe academic year for the newly admitted students is scheduled to begin on November 3.

DU Admissions 2022: Over 11,600 candidates allotted seats in the Delhi University’s first round of admission have been upgraded to college and course of their preference in the second merit list, a senior varsity official said on Monday.

As many as 8,133 new aspirants have also been allotted seats in Delhi University colleges, DU Registrar Vikas Gupta said.

DU Admissions 2022 |DU Admissions 2022: From 100% cut-off to CUET score, Delhi University’s ‘unrealistic’ admission merit lists over a decade

A total of 33,739 aspirants had applied for the upgradation of their seats, of which more than 34 per cent have been given college and course of their preference, he said.

The admission to the second round of allocation is underway. The university began the admission process for over 70,000 seats in September.

“Out of 33,739 aspirants selected in the first round who had applied for upgradation, 11,649 have been given upgradation to their higher presences of college courses,” Gupta said.

“As many as 8,133 new students have also been allotted seats,” Gupta added.

Also read | What to do if you scored less in CUET, board exams?

The Delhi University has released the second list of seat allocation for undergraduate programmes Candidates have until November 1 to accept the allotted seats.

As many as 59,100 candidates secured admission in DU’s first round of seat allocations. A total of 15,398 candidates have frozen their seats in the first round.

The admission process, which began on September 12, is being conducted in three phases: The first phase was to apply to the university, the second phase was preference filling and the third phase was seat allotment-cum-admission.

This year, Delhi University is admitting students through CUET scores instead of their Class 12 marks. On September 12, the university released the CSAS, its admission-cum-allocation policy.

Admission through the CSAS is being conducted in three phases – submission of the application form, selection of programmes and filling of preferences, and seat allocation and admission.

First published on: 01-11-2022 at 12:23:19 pm
