Wednesday, Nov 09, 2022

DU Admissions 2022: NCWEB third cut-off list released

According to the official notification from Delhi University, the third cut-off list has been released for BA (Programme) and BCom courses.

du ncweb, du ncweb third listCandidates who had applied for NCWEB can now check the list at the official DU website — du.ac.in. (File image)

DU Admissions 2022: The Delhi University today released the third cut-off list under the Non-Collegiate Women Education Board (NCWEB). Candidates who had applied for NCWEB can now check the list at the official DU website — du.ac.in.

According to the official notification from Delhi University, the third cut-off list has been released for BA (Programme) and BCom courses. The admission process for the NCWEB college will begin from tomorrow, i.e. November 10, and conclude at 11:59 pm of November 11 at the respective teaching centres.

DU NCWEB Admissions 2022: How to check third cut-off list

Step 1: Visit the official NCWEB website — ncweb.du.ac.in

Step 2: On the home page, click on the ‘admissions’ tab.

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page.

Step 4: On the left side, click on the ‘NCWEB’ tab.

Step 5: The cut-off list for BA (Programme) and BCom courses will be visible on the screen. Choose according to your course and download for future reference. Only female aspirants can apply for admissions under the NCWEB, and no male candidate is allowed to apply or get admission in any of the available courses.

 

 

 

First published on: 09-11-2022 at 05:20:41 pm
