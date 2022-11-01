scorecardresearch
DU Admissions 2022: NCWEB second cut-off list released; steps to check

Only female aspirants can apply for admissions under the NCWEB, and no male candidate is allowed to apply or get admission in any of the available courses.

DU NCWEB Cut offCandidates who had applied for NCWEB can now check the list at the official DU website — du.ac.in. (File image)

DU Admissions 2022: The Delhi University today released the second cut-off list under the Non-Collegiate Women Education Board (NCWEB). Candidates who had applied for NCWEB can now check the list at the official DU website — du.ac.in.

According to the official notification from the Delhi University, the first cut off list has been released for BA (Programme) and BCom courses. The admission process for the NCWEB college will begin from tomorrow, i.e. November 2, and conclude at 11:59 pm of November 4 at the respective teaching centres.

DU NCWEB Admissions 2022: How to check second cut-off list

Step 1: Visit the official NCWEB website — ncweb.du.ac.in

Step 2: On the home page, click on the ‘admissions’ tab.

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page.

Step 4: On the left side, click on the ‘NCWEB’ tab.

Step 5: The cut-off list for BA (Programme) and BCom courses will be visible on the screen. Choose according to your course and download for future reference.

Only female aspirants can apply for admissions under the NCWEB, and no male candidate is allowed to apply or get admission in any of the available courses.

The programmes (BA Programme and BCom for undergraduate students, and master’s degree in Mathematics, English, Hindi, Political Science, History, Sanskrit, and Punjabi) at NCWEB are designed to allow women to support themselves financially by working five days a week and attending classes on weekends. Currently, there are 26 designated centres for UG students and one for PG.

