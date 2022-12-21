scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Dec 21, 2022

DU Admissions 2022: NCWEB admissions against last special drive cut-off list begins

DU Admissions 2022: Candidates can apply for admission from today till 11:59 pm of December 22 at the official website— ncweb.du.ac.in.

DU Admissions 2022: Candidates can apply for admission till December 22
DU Admissions 2022: The Delhi University Non Collegiate Women’s Education Board (DU NCWEB) today began the admission process against the last special drive cut-off list for BA and BCom programmes. Candidates can apply for admission from today at the official website— ncweb.du.ac.in.

The last special drive cut-off list was released on December 20. Candidates can apply for admission till 11:59 pm of December 22. Colleges will have time to approve the admissions against the list till December 23 up to 5 pm. The payment window for admission will be open till 5 pm of December 24.

DU NCWEB: How to apply for admissions against last special drive cut-off list

Step 1: Visit the official website— admission.uod.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘admission to NCWEB’ link

Step 3: Access your dashboard via student login

Step 4: Enter your credentials such as email id and password

Step 5: Fill the application form and upload the necessary documents

Step 6: Save, submit and pay the fees

Step 7: Download and take a printout of the fee receipt for future reference

This sixth cut-off list is for those candidates who were eligible but couldn’t or didn’t take admission in the earlier cut-off lists. Students who have already taken admissions in the earlier lists can’t participate in this round. This means that the movement of applicants will not be allowed. Hence, the cancellation option for candidates will be suspended during the last special drive cut-off.

First published on: 21-12-2022 at 12:01:57 pm
