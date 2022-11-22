DU Admissions 2022: NCWEB 4th cut off released; steps to check

DU NCWEB Admissions 2022: Delhi University today released the fourth cut off list for its Non-Collegiate Women’s Education Board (NCWEB) admissions 2022. The cut-off list is available at the official DU website — admission.uod.ac.in.

Candidates now have time from November 23 to apply for admissions against the special cut-off list released today.

DU NCWEB Admissions 2022: How to check fourth cut-off list

Step 1: Visit the official NCWEB website — ncweb.du.ac.in

Step 2: On the home page, click on the ‘admissions’ tab.

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page.

Step 4: On the left side, click on the ‘NCWEB’ tab.

Step 5: The cut-off list for BA (Programme) and BCom courses will be visible on the screen. Choose according to your course and download for future reference.

Only female aspirants can apply for admissions under the NCWEB, and no male candidate is allowed to apply or get admission in any of the available courses.

The programmes (BA Programme and BCom for undergraduate students, and master’s degree in Mathematics, English, Hindi, Political Science, History, Sanskrit, and Punjabi) at NCWEB are designed to allow women to support themselves financially by working five days a week and attending classes on weekends. Currently, there are 26 designated centres for UG students and one for PG.