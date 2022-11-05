DU Admissions 2022: Mid-entry window opens for UG courses

Around 64,000 students have been admitted across programmes and colleges in the first two merit lists. (File image)

DU Admissions 2022: The University of Delhi today opened the mid-entry window for candidates who failed to apply for admission to undergraduate programmes. Candidates have time till November 7, 4:59 pm to register at the official portal – uod.ac.in

Candidates who apply through the mid-entry window will have to pay a higher registration fee of Rs 1,000 and will be considered for allocation only after all candidates who had applied earlier and have merit scores higher than the lowest declared score are allocated.

Around 64,000 students have been admitted across programmes and colleges in the first two merit lists. During the second round of allotments, 9,439 of these candidates were “upgraded” to college-course combinations higher on the preference list because of vacancies.

In case any seats continue to remain empty after round III, the university is scheduled to announce a spot allocation round on November 17. Candidates who were not admitted to any college through the CSAS process can participate in this.