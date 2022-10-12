scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Oct 12, 2022

DU Admissions 2022: Mid-entry window for UG courses likely to open in November

DU Admissions 2022: As per a schedule issued by the university, the mid-entry window will open during the third round of the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) from November 5 to 7.

DU, DU admissions, DU admissions 2022, Delhi University, Delhi University admissions, DU Admissions mid-entry window, DU mid-entry window for UG programmes, DU admissions mid-entry window CSAS portalDU admissions 2022: The admissions are open for 79 UG programs across 67 colleges, departments, and centres. (Express Photo by Praveen Khanna/Representative Image)

DU Admissions 2022: A Delhi University official has said that the University is likely to open a mid-entry window in November for candidates who failed to apply for admission to undergraduate programmes within stipulated time.

As per a schedule issued by the university, the mid-entry window will open during the third round of the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) from November 5 to 7.

Read |DU Admissions 2022: Registration window to close today, first merit list on October 18

The university began the admission process for undergraduate courses for the 2022-23 academic year last month.

The admissions are open for 79 UG programs across 67 colleges, departments, and centres. The programmes include 206 combinations of BA courses.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
What to do when dogs run freePremium
What to do when dogs run free
OECD global framework in place, India to focus on crypto asset regulationsPremium
OECD global framework in place, India to focus on crypto asset regulations
Why the next Collegium has its task cut outPremium
Why the next Collegium has its task cut out
A birthday wish, a YouTuber and a 13-year-old’s cycle ride from Pun...Premium
A birthday wish, a YouTuber and a 13-year-old’s cycle ride from Pun...

Admission through the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) is being conducted in three phases — submission of the CSAS-2022 application form, selection of programmes and filling of preferences, and seat allocation and admission.

The last day for the submission of the CSAS application form and selection of programmes and filling of preferences is Wednesday.

Also read |DU NCWEB Admissions 2022: Registration deadline extended till October 19

A candidate who makes a mid-entry will be considered for allocation only after all the candidates who had applied earlier and have merit scores higher than the lowest declared score have been given allocated, the official informed.

Advertisement

“A candidate who applies to CSAS-2022 mid-way will not hold any right to claim the seats allocated to candidates who had applied to CSAS-2022 during the initial application phase,” the official said.

“Allocation of seats to such candidates may be considered for subsequent rounds, subject to fulfilment of eligibility criteria, availability of seats, and other CSAS-2022 rules,” the official added.

It will be mandatory for the mid-entrant to take admission to the seat allocated to him.

Advertisement
Also read |DU Admissions 2022: All you need to know about UG admissions under PwBD category

There will be no option of ‘upgrade’ for the candidate who has applied for mid-entry. “The person cannot opt for upgradation of their seat,” the official informed.

“The seat allocated in a particular allocation round will be final and will not be upgraded in any subsequent allocation round. Mid-Entry will only be considered after successful remittance of the mid-entry fee,” the official said.

The mid-entry will not be allowed for performance-based programmes (BA(Hons) Music, BSc Physical Education, Health Education, and Sports), and ECA, Sports Supernumerary Quota.

First published on: 12-10-2022 at 05:59:08 pm
Next Story

Bachchan at the multiplex: If viewers no longer flock to film theatres, why did they make an exception for Amitabh’s old films?

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 12: Latest News
Advertisement