DU Admissions 2022: Merit list for spot admissions today 

DU Admissions 2022: Applicants can accept the allocated seats from November 24 at 10 am to November 25 till 4:59 pm.

du admissions, du spot allotment listCandidates who registered for spot admissions will be able to check the merit list at the official website - uod.ac.in (Express photo by Praveen Khanna)

DU Admissions 2022: Delhi University (DU) will release the merit list for spot admissions today, November 23 at 5 pm. Candidates who registered for spot admissions will be able to check the merit list at the official website – uod.ac.in

Applicants can accept the allocated seats from November 24 at 10 am to November 25 till 4:59 pm. They have to verify and have their applications approved from 10 am of November 24 till 4:59 pm of November 26. The last date of payment of fees is November 27 till 4:59 pm.

Unlike regular CSAS rounds, seats allocated in a spot admission round will be final. They will not be upgraded in any subsequent round of the spot admission system, Gandhi said. The university will put out information about vacant seats under each programme and a candidate will be able to select only one progromme, he said.

The allocations will be done according to availability of seats, programme-specific merit, order of preference of college and category. DU’s admission process, which began on September 12, is being conducted in three phases – application process, preference filling and seat allotment-cum-admission.

Till now 59,401 students have been admitted to undergraduate programmes across Delhi University colleges. Over 14,000 seats are vacant while over 2,000 students have withdrawn their admission. 

 

