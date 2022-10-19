DU Merit List 2022 LIVE Updates: How will university allocate seats to students?

DU Admissions, DU UG Merit List 2022: The Delhi University (DU) will today release the first merit list of the undergraduate courses. The merit list will be based on CUET score for undergraduate admissions and will be available at the official website — du.ac.in
Earlier, the merit list was supposed to release on Tuesday (October 18) but was postponed to Wednesday (October 19) after the Supreme Court said that it will hear the plea by St. Stephen’s College on Wednesday. The Delhi University college has filed a plea against the Delhi High Court order against the state court’s decision of not allowing St Stephens college to conduct interviews, along with CUET score for admissions. The DU college wants to assess a candidate based on interview, along with the CUET score, but the state high court had ordered the college to rely completely on CUET marks.
This is the first time the university is holding admission process on the basis of CUET score, which has also caused some delay in commencement of the academic year. According to the schedule released by the university, the first semester will start in November 2022 and end in March 2023.
As many as 520 foreign students have been admitted by Delhi University across undergraduate, postgraduate and PhD courses this academic season, a decline of over 27.5 per cent from the previous year. Foreign nationals seeking admission in any course — certificate, diploma, undergraduate, postgraduate, MPhil and PhD — are exempted from the entrance test. The admission process is done based on a merit list.
Until last year, all DU colleges admitted students on the basis of cut-offs, which were decided how the board results had been in a particular year. Many top colleges took in students at cut-off marks as high as 99 per cent, and even at 100 per cent. However, from this year onwards DU will accept admissions based on CUET scores.
The Delhi University (DU) postponed the release of the first merit list in the late hours of Monday. According to senior DU officials, the merit list was deferred after the Supreme Court Monday said it will hear a plea by St Stephen's College against Delhi High Court on admissions to the college on Wednesday.
The highest possible preference will be allocated to the candidate based on the program-group merit list (programs with the same program-specific eligibility criteria make a program group); the category of the candidate and the availability of the seats.
Delhi University will release the first merit list for undergraduate admissions today. The allocation list will be based on CUET scores which was conducted in the months of July and August. Once released, candidates will be able to download the merit list from the official website - du.ac.in, uod.ac.in from 5 pm onwards