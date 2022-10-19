DU Merit List 2022 LIVE Updates: How will university allocate seats to students?

DU Admissions, DU UG Merit List 2022: The Delhi University (DU) will today release the first merit list of the undergraduate courses. The merit list will be based on CUET score for undergraduate admissions and will be available at the official website — du.ac.in

Earlier, the merit list was supposed to release on Tuesday (October 18) but was postponed to Wednesday (October 19) after the Supreme Court said that it will hear the plea by St. Stephen’s College on Wednesday. The Delhi University college has filed a plea against the Delhi High Court order against the state court’s decision of not allowing St Stephens college to conduct interviews, along with CUET score for admissions. The DU college wants to assess a candidate based on interview, along with the CUET score, but the state high court had ordered the college to rely completely on CUET marks.

This is the first time the university is holding admission process on the basis of CUET score, which has also caused some delay in commencement of the academic year. According to the schedule released by the university, the first semester will start in November 2022 and end in March 2023.