Monday, Sep 12, 2022
DU Admissions 2022 LIVE Updates: How to register on CSAS portal

Delhi University Admissions 2022 Live Updates: To apply for admission in University of Delhi, interested students can register on the official website — admission.uod.ac.in — before October 3 evening.

By: Education Desk , Edited by Deeksha Teri
New Delhi | Updated: September 12, 2022 10:12:02 am
Delhi University Admission 2022DU Admissions 2022 Live Updates: Interested candidates will have time till October 3 to register for their desired undergraduate course in the central university.

DU Admissions 2022 Live News: Delhi University has today launched the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) portal for undergraduate admissions for 2022-23 academic session. To apply for admission in University of Delhi, interested students can register on the official website — admission.uod.ac.in.

Interested candidates will have time till October 3 to register for their desired undergraduate course in the central university. “We will keep the admission portal open for 21 days. The portal will close by October 3 evening. We will start our counselling after that,” a senior official told The Indian Express.

To register for DU admissions, candidates have to first visit to the official website — admission.uod.ac.in — then click on the link that reads admission for undergraduate programme. After registering on the website, candidates have to fill all the required personal and educational details, and upload marksheets, photograph, signature and pay the registration fees and submit the form. This year, for the first time the Delhi University will admit students on the basis of the Common University Entrance Test (CUET)-UG — results for which are expected by September 15, according to the University Grants Commission (UGC) chairperson M Jagadesh Kumar.

DU Admissions 2022 LIVE Updates: CSAS admission portal now open @admission.uod.ac.in. Check how to register, eligibility for Delhi University undergraduate courses

10:12 (IST)12 Sep 2022
DU Admissions 2022: Can a student withdraw admission after registration

An applicant can do so by selecting the “withdraw” option on the common admission portal and paying a fee of Rs 1,000. However, remember that once you have cancelled your admission by exercising the “withdraw” option, you will not be allowed to participate in any further rounds of admission/allotment.

10:02 (IST)12 Sep 2022
DU Admissions 2022: How many rounds of seat allotment will take place?

The exact count of rounds is unclear at this moment. We know that DU, “based on the availability of seats that arise due to cancellations and withdrawals, ” may conduct multiple rounds of allocation. The university will display the number of vacant seats before every allocation round.

09:35 (IST)12 Sep 2022
DU Admissions: How to register on the CSAS Portal

Candidates will have to apply via the application form available on the common portal. Once CSAS is launched, aspirants will have to make a one-time (non-refundable) payment at this stage of application. In the second phase, if the candidate is eligible for their desired programme, she will be able to select the programme and college combinations she prefers. 

09:24 (IST)12 Sep 2022
DU Admissions: Portal for UG Admissions opens today

University of Delhi will open its admission portal for undergraduate programmes on September 12. From this year, admission to DU will be based on a candidate's performance in the Central University Entrance Test (CUET)

DU Admissions 2022, DU admissions, DU admission portal, CUET result DU Admissions 2022: Interested candidates will have time till October 3 to register for their desired undergraduate course in the central university. (Express photo by Abhinav Saha)

DU Admissions 2022 LIVE Updates: This year, for the first time the Delhi University will admit students on the basis of the Common University Entrance Test (CUET)-UG — results for which are expected by September 15, according to the University Grants Commission (UGC) chairperson M Jagadesh Kumar.

First published on: 12-09-2022 at 09:16:11 am