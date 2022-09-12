DU Admissions 2022 LIVE Updates: How to register on CSAS portal

DU Admissions 2022 Live News: Delhi University has today launched the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) portal for undergraduate admissions for 2022-23 academic session. To apply for admission in University of Delhi, interested students can register on the official website — admission.uod.ac.in.
Interested candidates will have time till October 3 to register for their desired undergraduate course in the central university. “We will keep the admission portal open for 21 days. The portal will close by October 3 evening. We will start our counselling after that,” a senior official told The Indian Express.
To register for DU admissions, candidates have to first visit to the official website — admission.uod.ac.in — then click on the link that reads admission for undergraduate programme. After registering on the website, candidates have to fill all the required personal and educational details, and upload marksheets, photograph, signature and pay the registration fees and submit the form. This year, for the first time the Delhi University will admit students on the basis of the Common University Entrance Test (CUET)-UG — results for which are expected by September 15, according to the University Grants Commission (UGC) chairperson M Jagadesh Kumar.
An applicant can do so by selecting the “withdraw” option on the common admission portal and paying a fee of Rs 1,000. However, remember that once you have cancelled your admission by exercising the “withdraw” option, you will not be allowed to participate in any further rounds of admission/allotment.
The exact count of rounds is unclear at this moment. We know that DU, “based on the availability of seats that arise due to cancellations and withdrawals, ” may conduct multiple rounds of allocation. The university will display the number of vacant seats before every allocation round.
Candidates will have to apply via the application form available on the common portal. Once CSAS is launched, aspirants will have to make a one-time (non-refundable) payment at this stage of application. In the second phase, if the candidate is eligible for their desired programme, she will be able to select the programme and college combinations she prefers.
