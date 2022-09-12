DU Admissions 2022 LIVE Updates: How to register on CSAS portal

DU Admissions 2022 Live News: Delhi University has today launched the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) portal for undergraduate admissions for 2022-23 academic session. To apply for admission in University of Delhi, interested students can register on the official website — admission.uod.ac.in.

Interested candidates will have time till October 3 to register for their desired undergraduate course in the central university. “We will keep the admission portal open for 21 days. The portal will close by October 3 evening. We will start our counselling after that,” a senior official told The Indian Express.

To register for DU admissions, candidates have to first visit to the official website — admission.uod.ac.in — then click on the link that reads admission for undergraduate programme. After registering on the website, candidates have to fill all the required personal and educational details, and upload marksheets, photograph, signature and pay the registration fees and submit the form. This year, for the first time the Delhi University will admit students on the basis of the Common University Entrance Test (CUET)-UG — results for which are expected by September 15, according to the University Grants Commission (UGC) chairperson M Jagadesh Kumar.