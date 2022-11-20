DU Admissions 2022: List of vacant seats for first spot allocation round released

DU Admissions 2022: The Delhi University today announced the list of vacant seats for the first spot allocation round of Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS). Candidates can check the list at the official website– admission.uod.ac.in.

Students can apply for the spot allocation round from 10 am of November 21 till 4:59 pm of November 22. The first spot allocation list will be declared on November 23 at 5 pm. Candidates will be able to check the list by logging onto the CSAS portal.

Applicants can accept the allocated seats from November 24 at 10 am to November 25 till 4:59 pm. They have to verify and have their applications approved from 10 am of November 24 till 4:59 pm of November 26. The last date of payment of fees is November 27 till 4:59 pm.

Meanwhile, Delhi University academic council will be meeting on November 22 to discuss various issues including– syllabi for the second semester for undergraduate programmes, proposal to replace the existing postgraduate entrance test with the Common University Entrance Test-PG from the next admission cycle. A resolution regarding increment in fees for PhD thesis evaluation will also be on the table.

Delhi University Vice Chancellor Yogesh Singh recently said that good institutions should work from 8 to 8. “With that, I think, we can easily admit one or two or three more sections of students. Right now, we are working from 8 to 5. We can easily enhance the working timings from 8 to 8. Normal office timings will remain the same, from 9 to 5 or 9 to 6. But classrooms and laboratories will start from 8 am and end at 8 pm so that we can accommodate more sections so that the number of seats will be enhanced,” he said.