DU Admissions 2022: Less than a third of CUET candidates have applied to Delhi University to date

Nini Benny

Less than half the six lakh candidates who had expressed interest in studying at Delhi University (DU) while registering for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) have applied to the university to date, The Indian Express has learned.

Till Monday evening, DU’s Dean of Admissions, Haneet Gandhi, told The Indian Express that close to 2 lakh candidates had applied to DU on its new admissions portal (Common Seat Allocation System or CSAS).

Last year, DU received a total of 2.87 lakh applications for admissions to its undergraduate (UG) programmes, down from 3.53 lakh applications in 2020. Given the considerable interest expressed by candidates during CUET registration, applications were expected to pick up this year. DU started inviting applications on the CSAS portal on September 26. However, given the current trend, the total number of applications is likely to hover around the same number as last year.

Gandhi told this newspaper that at the end of the second phase on October 10, “a simulated list will be released before the launch of the first round of seat allocation round which will allow students to know where they stand, post which a window will be opened for correction. Students can then change their order of preferences.

“We’re also trying to build a portal for students where we can share the estimated data about the college and the courses they’re applying to and as to how many people have already applied to the same course as their preference. This is a provision we’re trying to build for the students,” she said.

When asked about the first seat allocation list, DU Registrar Vikash Gupta said, “the consolidated allocation list will take some time since the whole process is new for students and for us. CUET is new, CSAS is new. We don’t want to push the children. So, we’re giving them time and taking things as slowly as possible.”

Prof. Haneet Gandhi added, “The preference list is huge and there are more than one thousand plus combinations and students need time to sequence these preferences. We want both parents and students to have enough time to choose the right preferences and sequences”.

“Students can choose their preferences across many colleges, on the CSAS portal. The portal itself shows the courses the students are eligible for and you can have more than one thousand combination preferences. There are several colleges in the university that provide a particular course, students can easily get in. We even have a tie-breaking system in place for those who may have the same scores,” said the Registrar.

“No analysis or breakdown has been done so far regarding applications received under different categories,” said Gandhi.D