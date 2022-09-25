scorecardresearch
Sunday, Sep 25, 2022

DU Admissions 2022: Last day to register for NCWEB, check steps to register

DU Admissions 2022: The interested candidates can register on the official website — ncweb.du.ac.in — before the end of September 25.

DU NCWEB, DU NCWEB Registration, DU NCWEB admissions 2022DU NCWEB admission portal caters to women candidates seeking admission to undergraduate programmes without attending regular classes. (Express Photo)

DU Admissions 2022: Delhi University will today conclude the registration for its Non-Collegiate Women’s Education Board (NCWEB). The interested candidates can register on the official website — ncweb.du.ac.in — before the end of September 25.

The registration window for NCWEB started on June 25 and will conclude on September 25. Candidates will need to submit their class 10 and 12 marksheets for admissions.

DU NCWEB Admissions 2022: How to register

Step 1: Go to the official website — ncweb.du.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the link reading ‘NCWEB admission 2022-23 registration link is live now’.

Step 3: Click on new registration.

Step 4: Enter your details such as name, email address, password, mobile number, security captcha

Step 5: Submit the form. Then, download and save the form for future reference.

DU NCWEB admission portal caters to women candidates seeking admission to undergraduate programmes where they do not have to attend regular college. The candidates will get admission on the basis of merit and eligibility.

List of documents required for admission

— Class 10 marksheet or certificate

— Class 12 marksheet from a recognised board

— Proof of residence in NCT of Delhi (Aadhar Card/ Voter ID/ Passport/Driving License/Ration Card with the name of the candidate)

— Certificate stating if the candidate belongs SC/ST/OBC (non-creamy)/EWS/PwBD categories

DU NCWEB offers BA and BCom programmes. All candidates seeking admission to BA (Prog)/ BCom will be required to pay the fee at the time of admission. In case of cancellation of admission, the fees will be refunded as per university rules.

First published on: 25-09-2022 at 05:09:37 pm
